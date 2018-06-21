OnePlus 6 gets support for ARCore!

Google developed ARCore to get on the augmented reality platform without using a special hardware, which was required for Tango. Yesterday, we just covered a list of new devices which were going to get support for ARCore. Today, we found out that OnePlus 6 is also supported by ARCore now.

It was not mentioned in the list and even the teardown of apks didn’t give any evidence about the same. Google’s official list for ARCore supported devices is not yet updated. So, you won’t be able to download the app straight from the Play Store. But, you can sideload it from ApkMirror and it works just fine without any issues. It’s not known when you’ll be able to download this straight from the play store, but if you want to be the first to experience it on the OnePlus 6, sideloading it is the way to go.

You won’t be able to download ARCore from the Play Store, even in the earlier mentioned devices. Google has yet to white-list those devices in the Play Developer Console.

ARCore is fun and you can even play with various Star Wars characters using AR Stickers. To get started with ARCore, you can start using Just a Line app from the Play Store. Then after, you can also play along with Dinosaurs using Monster Park AR.

