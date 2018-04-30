OnePlus 6 India price leaks online ahead of launch

We have heard quite a lot about the OnePlus 6 in the past couple of weeks. The OnePlus 6 will be launched globally on May 16 at an event in London, and then, it will be launched in India and China on May 17. While OnePlus has revealed quite a lot of details of this smartphone until now, there’s understandably no word from the company on this phone’s pricing. However, the India pricing of the OnePlus 6 has just leaked online, and if it turns out to be true, then a lot of OnePlus fans are going to be disappointed.

The OnePlus 6 is said to come in three storage variants this time – 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB. And, according to the information received by True-Tech from a “reliable and verified source”, the 64 GB variant of the OnePlus 6 will be priced at ₹36,999 ($557) in India, whereas the 128 GB variant will set you back by ₹39,999 ($602).

Well, this makes the 64 GB variant of the OnePlus 6 costlier by ₹4000 than the 64 GB variant of the OnePlus 5T, with the 128 GB variant of the OnePlus 6 costing ₹2000 more than the 128 GB variant of the 5T.

Having said that, the source who provided information about the India pricing of the OnePlus 6 64 GB and 128 GB variants did not have any information about the amount of RAM on these variants. Moreover, the source also didn’t have any information regarding the price of the 256 GB storage variant. However, he did say that OnePlus could launch this high-end variant of the OnePlus 6 in India at a later date.

With that being said, the 256 GB storage variant is rumored to be priced at CNY 4399 in China, which according to current exchange rates translates to ₹46,143. Hence, we are expecting the 256 GB variant of the OnePlus 6 to be priced around the ₹45,999 mark in India.

We are still more than two weeks away from the launch of the OnePlus 6, hence, expect to hear more about its pricing and features in the coming days. Besides, you can also expect some more live images and official press renders to leak online before the phone’s unveiled.

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)

2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed)

6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed) GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed)

64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant, 960 FPS Super Slo Mo

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant, 960 FPS Super Slo Mo Colors: Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue

Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue Battery: 3450 mAh with Dash Charge v2

OnePlus 6 Price [Expected]