Top 10 OnePlus 7T Camera Tips, Tricks, and Hidden Features You Should Know

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 7T in India and the device comes with a triple-camera setup housed in a circular design on the back. The triple camera setup comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front side, there’s also a 16-megapixel snapper for your selfies.

The OnePlus Camera App brings us a lot of additional features and hence in this guide, we’ve compiled the Top Camera Tips, Tricks, and Hidden Features so you can make the most out of it. Without waiting further let’s get started.

OnePlus 7T Camera Tips, Tricks, and Hidden Features You Should Know

1) Quick Launch Camera

Looking for a faster way to open your camera? If yes then this feature will come in handy for you. With the Quick Turn on Camera feature on OnePlus 7T, you can open your camera by pressing the Power button twice. Sounds cool right? Here’s how to enable it:

2) Double Tap to Switch Camera

The OnePlus Camera App comes with a “Double Tap to Switch Camera” feature that allows you to quickly switch between the front and back camera. To use this all you have to do is:

Open your Camera App -> Double Tap on your screen and the camera will switch automatically.

3) Take Wide-Angle Shots

The OnePlus 7T comes with a triple camera setup at the back and it features a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens too. The 16 MP ultra-wide lens does its job perfectly and the final shots you get are amazing. Taking wide-angle shots on your OnePlus 7T is easy all you have to do is:

Open Camera App -> Tap on the three tree icon to switch to wide angle mode.

That’s all. Have a look at the screenshots below to see how it’s done.

4) Take Super Macro Shots

OnePlus 7T comes with a super macro mode that allows users to take shots in a close range. This mode can be useful when you are trying to capture flowers, insects or something else from a really close range. To enable Super Macro Shots all you have to do is:

5) Add ‘Shot on OnePlus’ Watermark

If you are following OnePlus on Instagram or Facebook, I am sure you must have seen those pictures with the “Shot on OnePlus Watermark” on it. If you wanted to get that watermark on the pictures you click there’s an easy way to do it. All you have to do is:

Open the Camera App -> Settings -> Shot on OnePlus Watermark -> Toggle the Slider to enable it.

You can also add your name to the watermark. Have a look at the Screenshots below to see how it’s done.

6) Snap 48MP and RAW Pictures

The Photos you normally click on the Photo Mode in OnePlus 7T aren’t in 48MP. 48 MP photos can only be taken when you switch to the Pro Mode. Not only this, but the OnePlus 7T can also take shots in RAW when you switch to Pro Mode. To do that all you have to do is:

Open your Camera App -> Swipe up from the Picture Mode and switch to the Pro Mode .

-> . Select JPG 48 MP to take images in 48 MP or select RAW to take pictures in the RAW file format.

Have a look at the Screenshots below to see how it’s done.

7) Capture Slow Motion Videos

OnePlus 7T comes with a Slow Motion mode that allows you to take amazing slow-motion videos. The device can shoot slow-motion videos in both 720p and 1080p resolution. The 720p slow-motion videos on the OnePlus 7T can be shot in 480 FPS whereas the 1080p videos can be shot in 240 FPS. To take slow-motion videos on OnePlus 7T all you have to do is:

Open Camera App -> Swipe up and switch to Slow Motion mode.

8) Capture Super Stable Videos

OnePlus 7T comes with a Super Stable mode that allows users to take super stabilized footage with the help of OIS and few software optimizations. To use Super Stable Mode on the OnePlus 7T all you have to do is:

Open Camera -> Video -> Turn on Super Stable Video by tapping on the hand in the top right corner.

9) Make use of Nightscape Mode

The Nightscape mode on the OnePlus 7T allows its users to take better quality shots in low light conditions espcially when they are shooting in Night. To use Nightscape Mode on the OnePlus 7T all you have to do is:

Open Camera -> Slide right and switch to the Nightscape Mode.

10) Make Use of Google Lens

With the Google Lens on OnePlus 7T you can easily search for the products you see in your daily life just by pointing your camera towards it. This can come in handy if you want to search for Clothes, Watches, and other stuff. To use Google Lens on OnePlus 7T all you have to do is:

Open Camera -> Focus on something and just Long Press on the screen and the Camera app will automatically take you in the Google Lens Mode.

Wrapping Up

So that’s all for this guide. Before you go make sure you check out our review for the OnePlus 7T by clicking here.