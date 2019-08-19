OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro tipped to launch in India on 26th September

OnePlus recently launched its OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro flagship smartphones and now it seems that the company is all set to launch its successors. As per the latest report, the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro could get launched in the Indian market next month.

While both the phones are expected to launch in India in late September, the report adds that they could go on sale from mid-October. Tipster Max J has shared on his Twitter account that the OnePlus 7T series will be launched in India on 26th September.

The launch date tipped for the upcoming OnePlus flagship smartphones is the same date that has been widely reported as the launch date of the OnePlus TV. There’s a possibility that the company could launch both these products at the same event.

It’s noteworthy that this is the only report hinting at the launch date of OnePlus 7T series smartphones and the company has not yet revealed anything about the 7T series. So, take this information with a pinch of salt.

26th September India Launch

10th October US/EU Launch

15th October Sale https://t.co/yKxDlzI1O3 — Max J. (@Samsung_News_) August 19, 2019

Usually, along with the launch event in India, one of the important market for the company, OnePlus also hosts simultaneous launch events in the USA and Europe. But this time, the report mentions that the launch event will take place on 10th October in the US and Europe while the event in India scheduled on 26th September. This could mean that the company is focusing more on the Indian market.

It’s safe to assume that OnePlus will be upgrading the phone’s specifications and will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. We are also expecting slightly upgraded cameras and maybe new color variants.