Alongside the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, the OnePlus also launched the OnePlus Buds 3 in India and it’s the brand’s 3rd generation flagship wireless earbuds. The OnePlus Buds 3 is priced at ₹5,499 and highlights its dual drivers, 49dB Active Noise Cancellation, high-quality LHDC 5.0 audio, up to 44 hours of battery life, and more.

The OnePlus Buds 3 features dual dynamic drivers – a 10.4 mm woofer combined with a 6 mm tweeter and a broad frequency range from 15 Hz to 40 KHz promising powerful bass, crisp treble, and deeply resonant vocals along with its 49 dB ANC feature for an immersive audio experience.

The earbuds offer flexibility with two additional ANC levels, allowing users to choose between 20 dB and 10 dB of noise cancellation as per their preference. Additionally, it supports LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res audio delivering superior sound quality. The OnePlus Buds 3 comes with a metallic coating and matte finish IP55-rated design weighing 4.8 grams each and is available in two color options – Splendid Blue, and Metallic Gray.

For its battery life, the OnePlus Buds 3 packs 58 mAh for each bud and 520 mAh for its case and offers up to 44 hours of battery life with ANC Off, and up to 28 hours of battery life with ANC On. It comes with a 10-minute fast charging support that offers up to 7 hours of music playback.

Commenting on the launch, Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, said, “With their spectacular sound performance and AI-based noise cancellation, the Buds 3 represent the pinnacle of mid-range earbuds and our commitment to bringing users a latency-free and smooth listening experience. By balancing premium audio and accessibility, we are thrilled to offer tech-savvy explorers a new option for wireless audio that exceeds their expectations in every possible way.”

OnePlus Buds 3 Specifications & Features

15 Hz – 40 KHz Features: 3 levels of ANC support – Mild (10 dB), Moderate (20 dB), and Depth (49 dB), LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res Audio (up to ~1 Mbps), 3D surround space sound effects, Dynamic Bass technology, Transparency mode, 3 microphones, 94ms low-latency, touch controls

3 levels of ANC support – Mild (10 dB), Moderate (20 dB), and Depth (49 dB), LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res Audio (up to ~1 Mbps), 3D surround space sound effects, Dynamic Bass technology, Transparency mode, 3 microphones, 94ms low-latency, touch controls Battery & Charging: 58 mAh (buds), 520 mAh (case), up to 44 hours (ANC Off), up to 28 hours (ANC On), up to 10 hours (buds) with ANC Off, up to 6.5 hours (buds) with ANC On, 10-minute fast charging gives up to 7 hours of music playback

The OnePlus Buds 3 is priced at ₹5,499 and will be available from 6th February 2024 on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores, and select offline stores. Offers include an instant bank discount of ₹1,000 with ICICI and OneCard from 6th February to 12th February, and RCC (Red Cable Club) members can avail an additional ₹800 off.

OnePlus Buds 3 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

