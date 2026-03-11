OnePlus India has announced the upcoming launch of its latest wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro. The earbuds will be officially unveiled on 19th March, succeeding last year’s Nord Buds 3 Pro. The company has revealed several key features ahead of the full launch, highlighting upgrades in active noise cancellation, audio performance, and call quality.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro will feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) capable of blocking up to 55dB of ambient noise. The earbuds have also received high-performance ANC certification from TÜV Rheinland, indicating improved noise reduction capabilities compared to previous models.

For audio performance, the earbuds are equipped with 12mm titanium-coated drivers, which OnePlus says deliver stronger bass and clearer vocals. The earbuds will also support LHDC 5.0 high-resolution audio codec, enabling higher-quality wireless audio streaming. In addition, the Nord Buds 4 Pro will support 3D spatial audio and gaming spatial audio, designed to provide a more immersive listening experience.

The earbuds feature a Six-Mic AI Clear Call system, with three microphones on each earbud. This setup is designed to isolate the user’s voice and reduce background noise, improving clarity during phone calls and voice chats. OnePlus has added touch and swipe gesture controls on the earbud stems, allowing users to adjust volume and playback directly without using their connected smartphone.

The Nord Buds 4 Pro will be available in two colour options – Radiant Gray, and Raven Black. Each earbud weighs 4.4 grams, and the charging case has been made over 10% smaller than the previous generation, making it more compact and portable.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro will be officially launched on 19th March 2026, when the company will reveal complete details including battery life, pricing, and availability. The earbuds will be sold on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus India online store, and offline retail stores after launch.

