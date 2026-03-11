Xiaomi India has launched its latest premium tablet – the Xiaomi Pad 8 ahead of the upcoming Xiaomi 17 Series smartphone launch in India. The tablet brings upgrades in display, performance, and productivity features. Key highlights include a large 9,200 mAh battery, 11.2-inch 3.2K 144 Hz display with Nano Texture Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, HyperOS 3, and more. The Xiaomi Pad 8 is the successor to last year’s Xiaomi Pad 7.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 sports an 11.2-inch LCD display with 3.2K resolution (3,200 x 2,136 pixels), 3:2 aspect ratio, 144 Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and TÜV Rheinland-certified low blue light protection. Xiaomi is offering a Nano Texture Display version, which uses AG nano-texture and AR coating to reduce screen reflections by up to 70%, improving visibility in bright environments.

For audio, the tablet includes quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support, along with four microphones for improved voice clarity. The Xiaomi Pad 8 has an ultra-slim full-metal unibody design with a thickness of 5.75mm and is available in Titanium Blue and Graphite Grey colors.

The Pad 8 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, paired with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The device packs a 9,200 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, which Xiaomi claims can deliver up to 9.3 hours of video playback. It also supports reverse charging. The device comes with a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera.

It runs Xiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16, which includes updated lock screens, widgets, and wallpapers, along with deeper integration with Xiaomi’s ecosystem devices.

The tablet includes several productivity-focused software features:

Multitasking

5:5 vertical split view

1:9 horizontal split window ratio for flexible app management

Workstation Mode

Updated dock for quicker access to frequently used apps

PC-Level Browser

Supports mouse hover previews

Right-click functionality

Enhanced browser toolbar

WPS Office PC

Built-in support for WPS Docs, Slides, Sheets, and PDFs

The device also includes Xiaomi HyperAI, designed to enable better device connectivity and smooth task transitions across Xiaomi devices.

Xiaomi Pad 8 Stylus and Keyboard Accessories

Xiaomi also introduced new accessories for the tablet. The Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro weighs 17.5 grams and supports pressure-sensitive input, along with pinch and double-tap gestures. Users can also choose between the Xiaomi Pad 8 Keyboard and the Xiaomi Pad 8 Focus Keyboard. These accessories aim to enhance productivity and transform the tablet into a laptop-like workstation.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 is priced at ₹33,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant, ₹36,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant, and ₹38,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage with Nano Texture Display. The accessories include Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro priced at ₹5,999, Xiaomi Pad 8 Keyboard priced at ₹4,999, and Xiaomi Pad 8 Focus Keyboard priced at ₹8,999. The tablet will be available starting 17th March 2026 on Amazon.in, Mi.com/in, Xiaomi retail stores, and other offline outlets.

The launch offers include up to ₹3,000 discount with SBI credit cards, no-cost EMI up to 9 months, ₹1,000 off on Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro with the Creator’s Edition bundle, ₹1,000 discount when purchasing the tablet with the stylus and keyboard, and 1-year additional warranty for purchases made until 31st March 2026.

Xiaomi Pad 8 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price (Xiaomi Pad 8): ₹33,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹36,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹38,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, Nano Texture Display)

₹33,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹36,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹38,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, Nano Texture Display) Price (Accessories): ₹5,999 (Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro), ₹4,999 (Xiaomi Pad 8 Keyboard), ₹8,999 (Xiaomi Pad 8 Focus Keyboard)

₹5,999 (Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro), ₹4,999 (Xiaomi Pad 8 Keyboard), ₹8,999 (Xiaomi Pad 8 Focus Keyboard) Availability: 17th March 2026 on Amazon.in, Mi.com/in, Xiaomi retail stores, and other offline outlets

17th March 2026 on Amazon.in, Mi.com/in, Xiaomi retail stores, and other offline outlets Offers: Up to ₹3,000 discount with SBI credit cards, no-cost EMI up to 9 months, ₹1,000 off on Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro with the Creator’s Edition bundle, ₹1,000 discount when purchasing the tablet with the stylus and keyboard, and 1-year additional warranty for purchases made until 31st March 2026

Get Xiaomi Pad 8 on Mi.com/in