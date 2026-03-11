Xiaomi India has launched the Xiaomi 17 smartphone following its global debut at MWC 2026 last week. The Xiaomi 17 arrives as a compact flagship focused on high-end imaging, powerful performance, and refined design, while retaining a relatively slim and lightweight form factor. The smartphone was launched alongside the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi Pad 8 in India.

The smartphone features a 6.3-inch M10 12-bit OLED LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution (2,656 x 1,220 pixels). The panel supports a variable 1 – 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and reaches up to 3,500 nits peak brightness. Xiaomi says the new M10 OLED panel improves brightness efficiency while reducing power consumption.

The display has ultra-thin 1.18mm bezels, which contribute to a near-borderless design and improved in-hand feel. The screen is protected by Xiaomi Shield Glass, while the device also carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and is available in Venture Green and Black color options.

The Xiaomi 17 is powered by a 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 mobile platform, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Globally, the phone is offered in 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage and 12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage configurations. The device runs Android 16 with Xiaomi HyperOS 3, bringing system-level AI features, enhanced multitasking, and deeper cross-device connectivity.

Photography remains a major focus with a triple rear camera setup tuned in collaboration with Leica, featuring Summilux lenses and Xiaomi’s AISP 2.0 computational photography platform. It includes a 50 MP main camera with a 1/1.31-inch Light Fusion 950 sensor and OIS, a 50 MP ultra-wide camera with a 102-degree field of view, and a 50 MP 2.6x floating telephoto camera that supports macro photography from as close as 10cm.

All three cameras use Leica Summilux lenses and are supported by Xiaomi’s AISP 2.0 computational photography platform. On the front, Xiaomi has upgraded to a 50 MP selfie camera capable of 4K video recording. Video capabilities include up to 8K recording, Dolby Vision HDR video, and Log recording for more advanced workflows. Audio is handled by stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, alongside Hi-Res and Hi-Res Wireless Audio certification.

The Xiaomi 17 packs a 6,330 mAh Xiaomi Surge Battery, one of the largest capacities in its size class. It supports 100W wired HyperCharge, 50W wireless charging, PPS compatibility, and 22.5W reverse wired and wireless charging. In terms of connectivity, the device supports 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, NavIC, and USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1. Other features include an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and an infrared blaster.

The Xiaomi 17 is priced at ₹89,999 for the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant, while the 12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage model is priced at ₹99,999. The smartphone will be available from 13th March 2026 through an early bird sale on Amazon.in, Mi.com/in, and Xiaomi retail stores. The launch offers include ₹10,000 savings (12 GB + 512 GB variant available at the price of the 12 GB + 256 GB model), free Phone Damage Protection Plan worth ₹9,999 for purchases made between 13th March 2026 and 17th March 2026.

