OPPO unveiled its newest flip smartphone – OPPO Find N2 Flip in India after introducing it to the global markets. The OPPO Find N2 Flip is a flip-style foldable smartphone priced at ₹89,999 and highlights its next-gen Flexion Hinge foldable screen with an invisible crease. Other features of the flip phone include a 120 Hz E6 AMOLED, MediaTek Dimensity 9000+, 50 MP Hasselblad cameras, and more.

There are two screens on the phone – one is a 6.8-inch foldable display and the other is a 3.26-inch cover display. The OPPO Find N2 Flip flaunts a 6.8-inch flexible E6 LTPO AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,520 pixels, 403 ppi) and 1-120 Hz variable refresh rate. Other display features include a 240 Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+, 1,600 nits peak brightness, 97% NTSC/100% DCI-P3, and UTG glass protection.

The secondary display is a 3.26-inch AMOLED with 382 x 720 pixels, 250 ppi, 30/60 Hz refresh rate, 120 Hz touch sampling rate, 900 nits peak brightness, 70% NTSC/100% sRGB, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. OPPO said that the OPPO Find N2 Flip is a culmination of five years of R&D and brings together the best in foldable technology. The company added that it’s designed to push the boundaries of foldable phone design by sporting an invisible crease for an enhanced user experience.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip is TÜV Rheinland certified to withstand 4,00,000 folds and unfolds which is equivalent to opening and closing the phone 100 times daily for more than ten years as per the company. It has been tested to surpass over 1,00,000 fold and unfold cycles under extreme conditions ranging from -20 degrees C to 50 degrees C and 95% humidity, the company adds. OPPO has revealed the OPPO Find N2 Flip’s next-gen Flexion Hinge mechanism, here’s a look inside.

Moving to the cameras, the flip phone offers a dual camera Hasselblad camera system (50 MP + 8 MP) on the rear side and a single 32 MP f/2.4 22mm Sony IMX709 selfie camera on the front side. The primary camera includes a 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 23mm lens plus an 8 MP f/2.2 aperture ultrawide 112-degree FOV(Field of View).

Moving to the hardware specifications, the OPPO Find N2 Flip is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.2 GHz (1x 3.2 GHz ARM Cortex-X2, 3x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A710, 4x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A510 CPU) and Mali-G710 MC10 GPU (10-core). It also features a MariSilicon X imaging NPU.

The smartphone comes in two RAM and storage variants i.e. 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage as the base variant and 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage as the top variant. The phone doesn’t support microSD card storage expansion.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip comes with a 4,300 mAh battery with 44W SuperVOOC fast charging. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The company offers 4 years of Android OS upgrades and 5 years of Android Security updates and 100 GB of Google Drive storage for 6 months.

Regarding the device, Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India, said, “We are proud to carry on the OPPO legacy of introducing purposeful advancements and are excited to announce the launch of our latest innovation, the Find N2 Flip. This sleek device boasts a large vertical cover screen, an invisible crease, powerful cameras, and the best-in-class battery life, making it the perfect choice for anyone who values style, functionality, and durability. We are confident that this flip smartphone will revolutionise the foldable smartphone category, not only in India but around the world.”

OPPO Find N2 Flip Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch flexible E6 LTPO AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,520 pixels, 403 ppi), 1-120 Hz variable refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+, 1,600 nits peak brightness, 97% NTSC/100% DCI-P3, UTG glass protection | 3.26-inch secondary AMOLED display, 382 x 720 pixels, 250 ppi, 30/60 Hz refresh rate, 120 Hz touch sampling rate, 900 nits peak brightness, 70% NTSC/100% sRGB, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Software: ColorOS 13, Android 13 Operating System, 4 years OS upgrades, 5 years Security updates

ColorOS 13, Android 13 Operating System, 4 years OS upgrades, 5 years Security updates CPU: 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.2 GHz (1x 3.2 GHz ARM Cortex-X2, 3x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A710, 4x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A510)

GPU: Mali-G710 MC10 Graphics (10-core)

Memory: 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM

Storage: 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage

Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.8, 23mm primary + 8 MP f/2.2, ultrawide 112° FOV), Hasselblad camera system, MariSilicon X imaging NPU, 4K recording at 30fps, LED Flash

Selfie Camera: 32 MP f/2.4, 22mm, IMX709 sensor

Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock

Cellular: 5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO/QZSS, NFC

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO/QZSS, NFC Battery & Charging: 4,300 mAh battery, 44W SuperVOOC fast charging, PD (9V, 1.5A), QC (9V, 1.5A), reverse charging

4,300 mAh battery, 44W SuperVOOC fast charging, PD (9V, 1.5A), QC (9V, 1.5A), reverse charging Colors: Astral Black, Moonlit Purple

Astral Black, Moonlit Purple Dimensions: 166.2 mm x 75.2 mm x 7.45 mm (unfolded), 85.5 mm x 75.2 mm x 16 mm (folded)

166.2 mm x 75.2 mm x 7.45 mm (unfolded), 85.5 mm x 75.2 mm x 16 mm (folded) Weight: 191 grams

The OPPO Find N2 Flip comes in two color variants – Astral Black, and Moonlit Purple. The OPPO Find N2 Flip is priced at ₹89,999 for its lone variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage and will be available on OPPO India online store, Flipkart, and offline stores.

The launch offers include up to ₹5,000 cashback and no-cost EMI for up to 9 months on HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial Services, One Card, & Amex. Exchange offer + Loyalty Bonus of up to ₹5,000 for Loyal OPPO customers and exchange offer of up to ₹2,000 for other smartphone users. Up to ₹5,000 cashback on Paper EMI schemes from HDB Finance at authorized dealerships (available under 8|2, 10|3, 12|4, 15|5, 18|6) and other affordable EMI solutions from all leading financers (9|1 or 8|1 or 18|6 schemes).

Users can also avail the OPPO Premium Service which includes – Customers can enjoy worry-free travel with international warranty rights on the Find N2 Flip. All the issues/queries will be resolved within 24 working hours by a team of dedicated experts (Exclusive hotline: 9958808080). Free pick up and drop facility available across 13,000+ pin codes with resolution of issues within 72 hours of the complaint. OPPO has introduced EMI for the service/repairs of smartphones. Customers will have the option to decide on EMI installment and tenure at their convenience. OPPO will offer a Reno device as a standby unit at the time of repair in case the customer does not have any other smartphone.

OPPO Find N2 Flip Price, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹89,999

₹89,999 Availability: 17th March 2023 on OPPO India online store, Flipkart, and offline stores

17th March 2023 on OPPO India online store, Flipkart, and offline stores Offers: Up to ₹5,000 cashback and no-cost EMI (up to 9 months on HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial Services, One Card, & Amex), Exchange + Loyalty Bonus of up to ₹5,000 for Loyal OPPO customers, up to ₹2,000 exchange offer for other smartphone users, up to ₹5,000 cashback on Paper EMI schemes from HDB Finance at authorized dealerships (available under 8|2, 10|3, 12|4, 15|5, 18|6), other affordable EMI solutions from all leading financers (9|1 or 8|1 or 18|6 schemes), OPPO Premium Service Offer

