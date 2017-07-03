Latest OxygenOS Open Beta update brings OnePlus Launcher v2.1 to OnePlus 3 and 3T

More than two weeks ago, OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta update 18 and 9 for OnePlus 3 and 3T respectively which came along with some bug fixes and OnePlus Community App v1.9. Now, OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta update 19 and 10 for both these smartphones.

The OxygenOS Open Beta update 19 is for OnePlus 3 whereas Open Beta 10 is for OnePlus 3T. Also, before you ask, let us tell you that both these updates are based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and neither of them would bring in 7.1.2 Nougat on your smartphone.

Here’s what the Open Beta update for the OnePlus 3 and 3T bring in:

All new OnePlus Launcher v2.1:

Supports dynamic icons for Weather and Calendar

Added ‘Home screen layout’ under launcher settings for grid and icon customizations

Grid layout will be kept irrespective of display size changes

Added search history records in app drawer, displaying the 5 most recent apps on the first row

Newly installed apps will now be tagged with a blue dot for easier recognition

You can access icon pack resources on the Play store directly under launcher settings

User interface improvements during widget selection

Launcher version information is now visible under launcher settings

Other additions:

Added an option to display battery status of connected Bluetooth devices

Added OnePlus widget (Not usable on Shelf)

Email address recognition within the text message contents

Size of clock widget is now adjustable

Updated UI style for Clock

Optimizations:

Smart Callback works better

Incoming call animations redesigned

OnePlus font optimizations for select languages

Compatibility optimizations for various Bluetooth devices

The Open Beta update will only reach those units which are already flashed with an Open Beta build. Also, if you are already on Open Beta, you will get these updates over-the-air. However, if you are on stable build, you won’t receive this Open Beta update. If you want Open Beta update on your OnePlus 3/3T, you will have to manually flash your smartphone with the beta build.

You can head on to the links below for installation instructions and to download the files.

Download Links: OxygenOS Open Beta 19 for OnePlus 3 | OxygenOS Open Beta 10 for OnePlus 3T

Source | Via