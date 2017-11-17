OxygenOS Open Beta update 27 and 18 now available for OnePlus 3 and 3T

Late last month, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus released OxygenOS Open Beta update 26 and 17 for OnePlus 3 and 3T respectively. Now, the company is rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta update 27 and 18 for both these smartphones.

Both these open beta updates are based on Android Oreo, and, they come along with some improvements, bug fixes and Google’s October security patch for Android. OnePlus says that they have optimized standby battery usage, and, have also updated OnePlus applications like Gallery, File Manager and more.

However, as these are beta builds and not stable builds, both of them come with UI issues that show up as “blank spaces in certain areas of the UI sometimes”.

Here’s the entire changelog:

New UI for Do Not Disturb

Optimized standby battery usage

Smart Text Selection improvements

General performance improvements

Updated OnePlus and GMS applications

Updated Google security patch (October 2017)

Other bug fixes and optimizations (Updates to language localization, fixes for extended screenshot in some applications, Bluetooth performance enhancements, camera gesture fixes, and memory optimizations)

As always, these beta updates are rolling out over the air, and, you will only get it on your smartphone if you have already flashed Oreo based Open Beta build on it. However, if you are on stable build and want to try out the beta build, you can head over to the Source link below for installation instructions.

Download Links: OxygenOS Open Beta update 27 for OnePlus 3 | OxygenOS Open Beta update 18 for OnePlus 3T

Source