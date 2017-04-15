Press render of Motorola Moto E4 Plus with fingerprint scanner surfaces online

Two days ago, we told you about the press renders of the Moto E4 that surfaced online. Well, it turns out that wasn’t the Moto E4, but, it’s the Moto E4 Plus. A render of the Moto E4 Plus has also surfaced online which shows it along with the Moto E4 side-by-side.

These renders were shared by popular leakster Evan Blass on Twitter. Design-wise, both the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus look similar, however, the Moto E4 has thicker bezels whereas the E4 Plus has relatively smaller ones. Also, while the E4 carries the Moto moniker on its chin, the E4 Plus has a home button there which also houses a fingerprint scanner.

Both these devices also seem to be rocking a front-facing flash. Besides, if you take a closer look, the Moto E4 Plus seems to be sporting a bit larger display than the one on the E4. However, we can’t say that firmly as these are just press renders kept side-by-side and not the actual devices, hence, this speculation can be wrong as well.

Also, while the specifications of the Moto E4 Plus are not known, the E4 is rumored to come with MT6737m processor, 1/2/3/4 GB RAM, 5-inch FWVGA display, 5 MP rear camera and 2 MP front camera.

There’s no information if and when Motorola will launch these devices, however, we expect some leaks in the coming days would reveal that information as well.