PUBG Mobile India download link appears momentarily on official website

As soon as the PUBG Corporation announced the new PUBG MOBILE for India, people are highly anticipated as the popular battle royale game which was banned earlier is now coming back in a new version. PUBG Corporation, the subsidiary of South Korea’s KRAFTON, Inc., is preparing to launch PUBG MOBILE INDIA, however, users have started claiming the download option appeared momentarily on its official website, take a look at the image below.

PUBG Corporation has already planned to make investments as much as $100 million USD to bring back the game in a new version by creating its subsidiary for the Indian market. PUBG’s official website reportedly showed two buttons, the first button led to a Google Play Store listing whereas the second was said to be an APK link for the game download.

More than two months ago, PUBG MOBILE was banned in India by the Government of India under the section 69A of the Information Technology Act, however, PUBG Corporation started working on it to return the battle royale game back to its users, ended ties with China’s Tencent Games and now it’s creating an Indian subsidiary that will contribute to the Indian gaming, esports, entertainment, and IT industries.

As of now, we are waiting for more information to be available on the launch of PUBG MOBILE INDIA, it’s worth to wait for it.