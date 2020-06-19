Realme Buds Q launching in India on 25th June along with Realme X3 series

Last month, after launching the Realme Buds Q in China, the company had teased its arrival for the Indian market. Today, the company has confirmed that the Realme Buds Q TWS earphones will be launched in India on 25th June, along with the Realme X3 series smartphones.

It will be available in three color options — Quite White, Quite Yellow, and Quite Black. Previously, the company had confirmed that the devices will be priced under ₹2,000 in the Indian market, but the exact pricing will be revealed at the launch event.

With such pricing, the company is looking to compete with Xiaomi which recently launched the Redmi Earbuds S in India for a price of ₹1,799 which is quite a good bargain at that price point.

The Realme Buds Q has been designed by French designer Jose Levy and is inspired by soft and round pebbles. The company says that it fits the perfect curve of the palm and ear canal.

It comes with 10mm bass drivers with a wide sound field and is combined with DBB dynamic bass for the best audio experience. The product is IPX4 rated, making it water-resistant. It also comes with a 119ms low-latency gaming mode as well as a wear detection sensor that automatically pauses the audio when the earphones are removed from the ears.

As for the battery life, the company is promising up to 20 hours of battery life with the case and 4.5 hours of standalone playback, which is better than the Realme Buds Air or the newly launched Realme Buds Air Neo.

