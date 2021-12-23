Realme GT 2 series smartphones confirmed to launch on 4th January

A couple of days ago, Realme hosted a special event to introduce the latest flagship smartphone from the brand — Realme GT 2 Pro. Now, the company has confirmed that the device will be officially launched on 4th January.

Earlier, at the special event, the company had revealed that it has partnered with Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa for the Paper Tech Master Design to make the world’s first Bio-based smartphone design. The phone’s back cover is made of sustainable Sabic bio-based materials.

In the camera department, the device features the world’s first 150-degree ultrawide-angle camera expanding to a 278% higher FOV (field-of-view) than the primary unit’s 89-degree FOV, allowing to capture photos with a wider perspective. It has also developed the world’s first fisheye mode to make the pictures more visually appealing.

For communication, the Realme GT 2 Pro will feature an Antenna Array Matrix System consisting of three technologies – the world’s first Ultra Wide Band HyperSmart Antenna Switching technology, a Wi-Fi Enhancer, and 360-degree near-field communication (NFC) technology.

It has been confirmed that the smartphone will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Based on the leaks, the phone will feature a 6.8-inch 120Hz Quad HD+ OLED screen. The device is expected to come powered by a 5,000mAh battery and have support for 65W fast charging.