Here’s the reason why the latest update removed the option to hide notch on Nokia 6.1 Plus

A couple of days ago, we told you about Nokia removing the option to hide the notch on Nokia 6.1 Plus with the August security update. At that time, there was no explanation for removal of this option, and it was believed that Nokia had inadvertently removed this option with the latest update. But, it turns out that’s not the case.

After Nokia removed the ‘hide notch’ option from the Nokia 6.1 Plus with the August security update, some users took to Nokia’s official forum seeking answers from the Finnish brand. And, while replying to one of the users, a Nokia representative said that the option to hide the notch wasn’t removed mistakenly from the Nokia 6.1 Plus. It was intentional.

Yes, that’s right. The option to hide the notch was removed intentionally by Nokia, but on Google’s request. In case you don’t know, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is an Android One smartphone, which means it runs stock Android. And, as the Nokia 6.1 Plus is a part of Android One program, Nokia cannot add extra customizations to the phone like the option to hide the notch – because that’s something which isn’t supported by stock version of Android Oreo – the version of Android which currently runs on Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Well, what that means for you – Nokia 6.1 Plus users – is that you aren’t going to get back the option to hide the notch on your smartphone. However, that might change with Android Pie – the latest version of Android – which has support for display notches. So, whenever Nokia rolls out the Android Pie update for Nokia 6.1 Plus, chances are it will bring back the option to hide the notch on the smartphone. But until then, you will have to live with that notch.

