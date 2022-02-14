Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Smart Band Pro in India alongside the launch of the Redmi Note 11 Series and Redmi Smart TV X Series. The Redmi Smart Band Pro is a fitness band with a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display, real-time heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and LifeQ health algorithm, and offers 14 days of battery life. The Redmi Smart Band Pro is the advanced variant of the entry-level Redmi Smart Band launched last year. Here’s our Redmi Smart Band Pro review.

Redmi Smart Band Pro Specifications

Display: 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display, 194 x 368 pixels resolution, 283 ppi, 450 nits auto-brightness,

65.5% screen-to-body ratio

Software : Proprietary, Xiaomi Wear app

System-on-chip: Ambiq Apollo 3.5

Memory: 8 MB RAM, 128 MB Storage

Protection: Water-resistant up to 5ATM

Sensors: 6-axis Sensor, PPG Heart Rate Sensor, SpO₂ Sensor, Vibration Motor, Ambient Light Sensor

Features: LifeQ Health Algorithm, 24-hour Real-time Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen SpO2 Measurement, 110+ workout modes with 3 Auto Detect, Watch Faces, Sleep Monitoring, Breathing Exercises, Stress Monitoring, Women’s Health

Other Functions: Message/call notification, App alerts, Calendar, Alarm, Clock, Stopwatch, Timer, Music control, Find phone, Unlock phone (MIUI), Camera remote shutter*, Weather, Set activity goals

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 BLE

OS Compatibility: Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above

Battery & Charging: 200 mAh, 14 days battery runtime, USB Magnetic charger, 100% in ~1.5 hours charging

Dimensions: 42.05 mm x 24.45 mm x 11.1 mm

Weight: 14.5g (without strap), 25.5g (with strap)

Price: ₹3,499

Availability: 14th February 2022 on Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Amazon India, and other offline retail outlets.

Design, Display, & Build

The key highlights of the Redmi Smart Band Pro are its large 1.47-inch AMOLED display, real-time heart rate monitoring 24 hours a day, SpO2 tracking, 110+ workout modes, LifeQ health algorithm, and Women’s menstrual health tracking. Compared to its tone-down variant, the Redmi Smart Band, the primary changes we can see are its display, better design, a SpO2 meter, and a chunk of fitness features.

About its design, the Redmi Smart Band Pro has a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display with 194 x 368 pixels resolution, 283 ppi, 450 nits brightness with automatic brightness adjustment. Since it has a large display, the screen-to-body ratio is 65.5% and it has a water-resistant design with up to 5ATM. The rest of the design has a matte finish and appears to be of good quality.

You won’t find any buttons on the band, the Redmi Smart band Pro has a touch screen that is used to interact with the user interface. The bottom side has a couple of sensors, a heart rate sensor, and a SpO2 sensor alongside the charging pins with a USB magnetic charger that sticks in.

On pressing the buttons on the straps, you can remove them easily and change them to your liking, different types of straps are available for different styles and for different occasions. Charging is easy, just plug the magnetic USB charger on the back.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The Redmi Smart Band 2 offers a customized fitness band interface, it has proprietary software that comes with built-in features along with Watch Faces that you can use to customize the homescreen. On the hardware side, it equips an Ambiq Apollo 3.5 System-on-chip with 8 MB RAM and 128 MB internal storage and uses Bluetooth 5.0 BLE for connectivity.

To pair the Redmi Smart Band Pro, you will need to install the Xiaomi Wear app on your smartphone and follow the pairing instructions, it is compatible with Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above operating systems. The sensors on the band include a 6-axis sensor, PPG Heart rate sensor, SpO₂ sensor, vibration motor, ambient light sensor.

The Redmi Smart Band Pro has a bunch of features to offer, it has always-on heart rate motoring that runs all day long 24 hours, SPO2 tracker that tracks your Bood Oxygen levels with continuous night-time monitoring, and a LifeQ Health Algorithm that tracks health vitals accurately. The smart band vibrates to send an alert when your heart rate falls out of the safe zone. According to the company, the Redmi Smart band Pro offers all-round tracking across four pillars of health vitals i.e. Activity, Cardiovascular, Fitness, and Sleep by using the LifeQ algorithm.

The fitness tracker has more than 110 workout modes with 3 auto-detect modes – Running, Treadmill, and Walking, along with Sleep Monitoring, Breathing Exercises, Stress Monitoring, and Women’s menstrual health tracking. It helps track your menstrual health with predictive reminders for your period cycles. You can keep comprehensive records and track your cycles, ovulation & fertile days on the Xiaomi Wear App.

The interface isn’t quite responsive if you interact with the band too fast, a little sluggishness is observed, we assume it may resolve in the upcoming firmware updates. We tried the basic workout modes and they worked exceptionally well. Other functions include Message/call notification, App alerts, Calendar, Alarm, Clock, Stopwatch, Timer, Music control, Find phone, Unlock phone (MIUI), Camera remote shutter, Weather, Set activity goals, and more.

Battery Life & Charging

Moving to its battery life, the fitness band can easily last longer even though it has a big screen and a bunch of fitness perks. On a single charge, the band runs up to 14 days, it varies depending on your usage, but as a daily driver, you can expect the battery life this long. That eventually means, you only need to charge it twice a month (or thrice).

The Redmi Smart Band Pro packs a 200 mAh battery, much higher than its tone-down variant, and it takes about 1.5 hours to charge from 0% to 100%. It has a USB Magnetic charger that connects seamlessly, once fully charged, you can use it for up to 20 days in power saver mode.

Pricing & Availability

The price for the Redmi Smart Band Pro starts at ₹3,499 (limited offer) and is available from 14th February 2022 on Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Amazon India, and other offline retail outlets.

Redmi Smart Band Pro: Verdict

The Redmi Smart Band Pro offers a great value, it has all those fitness band features you need, you get a large Always-on screen, a water-resistant design, real-time heart rate monitoring (24 hours), SpO2 measurement, and it runs as long as 14 days on battery on a single charge. The only downside is that it doesn’t offer a dedicated GPS, it uses your smartphone’s location services for tracking. But given the price, it has most features you see in an advanced fitness tracker. At the price of ₹3,499 (offer price), the Redmi Smart Band Pro is a recommended buy.