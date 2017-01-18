Reliance Jio’s 4G VoLTE-enabled feature phone surfaces

While we have been hearing about Reliance Jio’s plans to launch 4G VoLTE enabled feature phones, the first image of the handset has now surfaced.

The images of the upcoming Reliance Jio 4G VoLTE-enabled feature phone were spotted by FoneArena. The image reveals a regular candybar shaped feature phone with a t9 keypad and D-pad in the middle. Also visible are the dedicated shortcut keys to access MyJio, Jio Live TV, Jio video and Jio Music apps. There is also a dedicated button for the torchlight.

While there are no details available about the phone, sources in the know suggest that it has support for 4G VoLTE and as such can access Jio’s voice and data services. Interestingly, this handset is said to be priced at just Rs. 1299 making it the most affordable 4G smartphone in the world. The company is said to also offer a similar handset at Rs. 999. We should be hearing more details soon.