Samsung Galaxy A31 now available in India for ₹21,999

Just days after launching the Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 smartphones in the Indian market, Samsung has today launched the Galaxy A31 in India. The smartphone was originally announced last month.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display and is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P65 SoC, making it one of the rear devices from Samsung to come powered by a MediaTek chipset.

It comes in two variants — 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. But in India only the 6 GB RAM model is launched. The device has a microSD card slot using which you can expand the storage capacity up to 512 GB.

As for the optics, the device has a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP secondary sensor, a 5 MP depth sensor, and another 5 MP maco lens. Upfront, there’s a 20 MP snapper for taking selfies.

The smartphone, which has an in-display fingerprint sensor, runs Android 10 OS with the Samsung One UI 2.0 on top. The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and supports 15W charging technology.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 is offered in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Red and Prism Crush White colors for a price of ₹21,999 in India.

Samsung Galaxy A31 Specifications

Display: 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution

