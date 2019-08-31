Samsung Galaxy A71 appears on Geekbench running Android 10 OS

Samsung seems to be focusing more on its Galaxy A-series of smartphones. After revamping the lineup earlier this year, the company recently announced the upgraded Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s smartphones.

The company has also trademarked the new Galaxy A-series phones set to get launched in 2020 and key details about their camera specs has also leaked online. Now, details about the Galaxy A71 has surfaced online, thanks to its listing on Geekbench.

A Samsung smartphone with the model number SM-A715F has appeared on benchmarking site Geekbench. Since the model Samsung SM-A915F is believed to be the Galaxy A91; thus the model number SM-A715F indicates that it’s the Galaxy A71 and could launch pretty soon.

The listing reveals that the phone is powered by Qualcomm ‘SM6150’ chipset, which is the Snapdragon 675 SoC found on the Galaxy A70. It is coupled with 8 GB of RAM and is running the latest Android 10 operating system. If this is true, then this could be the first Galaxy A-series phone to run Android 10.

Previous reports indicate that the phone will feature four cameras sensors on the back, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary lens, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and Time of Flight (ToF) sensor.

Apart from the Samsung Galaxy A71, the South Korean giant is also working on Galaxy A91 and Galaxy A90 5G which were recently spotted on the company’s official site. The Galaxy A91 is noted to support 45W fast charging while the Galaxy A90 5G will have to suffice with 25W fast charging.