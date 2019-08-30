Samsung Galaxy M30s render surface online in Blue-Green gradient

Rumors about the Samsung Galaxy M30s have been making rounds since quite some time and it is being reported that the smartphone could go official next month. Now, ahead of that, the phone’s render has surfaced online.

The render of the Samsung Galaxy M30s shows off a new color gradient — Blue-Green. It also shows that the device will come with a triple camera setup where the sensors are aligned vertically and placed in the top-left corner.

On the back side, along with the triple-camera setup, there’s also a fingerprint sensor for added security. The Galaxy M30s also has the power key and volume rocker on its right side, with the 3.5 mm headphone jack placed at the bottom.

As per the reports, the smartphone could come powered by the Samsung’s own Exynos 9610 octa-core processor and a massive 6000 mAh battery. The primary camera in the triple-camera setup is expected to be a 48 MP, coupled with a 5 MP sensor and an 8 MP snapper.

It will come with a 6.4-inch Infinity-U display with Full HD+ resolution and a small cut-out atop that will reportedly house a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. Samsung is tipped to launch the phone with two RAM and storage configurations — 4 GB + 64 GB and 6 GB + 128 GB.

Coming to the pricing, reports indicate that the Samsung Galaxy M30s will be priced between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000 and will launch in India next month. However, the company is yet to officially reveal anything about this phone.

