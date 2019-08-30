Nubia Red Magic 3S is all set to launch on 5th September

ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia had launched the Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone in April this year. Now, just a few months after its launch, the company is all set to launch another variant of the smartphone on 5th September, dubbed Red Magic 3S.

While the company has not revealed the specifications of this upcoming smartphone, we expect the device to come powered by the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor, just like other gaming smartphones launched recently.

Just days after the announcement of the upgraded Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor, Nubia had announced that the Nubia Red Magic 3 variant powered by the Snapdragon 855+ octa-core chipset which soon get launched.

The teaser poster suggests it will come with an air cooling system. The Magic 3 features the industry’s first cooling fan inside which doesn’t use any physical bearings and is made out of nano-materials. The company says that the fan runs at 14K RPM and consumes very little power. It is also supported by a liquid-cooled copper tube to keep the temperature inside cooler.

The device is also expected to pack a large-capacity battery, possibly retain the 5000 mAh capacity on the Red Magic 3. We expect to know more about this upcoming smartphone in the company days, ahead of its official launch.

