Samsung Galaxy A8s full specs leak ahead of December 10 launch

Today morning, we got our best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy A8s – thanks to the images that leaked through TENAA’s website. However, at that time, the TENAA listing didn’t have any details about the hardware specifications of this Samsung smartphone. But, we now have a TENAA listing of Galaxy A8s which includes the specifications, so we now know what kind of hardware the Galaxy A8s will come packed with.

The Samsung Galaxy A8s has been listed on TENAA’s website with model number SM-G8870. According to the TENAA listing, the Galaxy A8s is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2 GHz. This is said to be the Snapdragon 710 SoC. The smartphone comes in two RAM variants – 6 GB and 8 GB. However, both of them come with 128 GB of internal storage.

We already know that the Galaxy A8s will come with an Infinity-O Display having a hole in the top-left corner that accommodates the selfie camera. Well, the TENAA listing reveals that this display will measure 6.39-inch diagonally and will have a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Also, do note that this won’t be an AMOLED panel.

Having said that, the TENAA listing also confirms that the Galaxy A8s will come with a triple camera setup at the back which includes one 24 MP camera, one 5 MP camera, and one 10 MP camera. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 24 MP camera on the front.

The Galaxy A8s will come in at least one gradient color and will ship with a 3300 mAh battery that will fuel the entire package.

Now the only thing that’s left for us to know about the Samsung Galaxy A8s is its price, but we don’t have to wait too much to know that as its launch is just two days away.

