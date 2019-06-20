Samsung Galaxy Fold is almost ready to get launched

Earlier this month, it was reported that the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the South Korean giant’s first foldable smartphone, has been delayed beyond July. However, it seems that the company has now fixed the issues and the device is ready to hit the markets.

Samsung had announced its first foldable smartphone — Samsung Galaxy Fold in February and just a few days before the phone was set to go on sale, it’s launch was postponed. This step was taken after reviewers pointed out issues related to the phone’s display.

When postponing the launch, the company said that it would soon announce the new launch date. However, it’s been several weeks and the company is yet to reveal the new launch date. However, Samsung Display Vice President Kim Seong-Cheol has said:

“Most of the display problems have been ironed out, and the Galaxy Fold is ready to hit the market. The Galaxy Fold, when released, will receive a lot of attention in the market.”

This could mean that the smartphone could get launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 on 7th August or after that. However, it’s just speculation at this time.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold was originally supposed to release to the public on April 26th in select major markets, including the US, China, and South Korea. But after reviewers complained about the phone’s display getting damaged after just one or two days of usage, the launch was postponed.

Source