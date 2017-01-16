Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 625 SoC and 2 GB RAM

After announcing the Galaxy A (2017) Series of smartphones earlier this month, it seems Samsung is gearing up to announce the Galaxy J (2017) Series of smartphones as the Galaxy J7 (2017) has been spotted on Geekbench with some of its specifications.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) has made an appearance on Geekbench with a single-core score of 889 and a multi-core score of 4200. The device carries model number SM-J72P and is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC which is paired with 2 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 506 GPU.

The device which ran the benchmarks is also running Android 7.0 Nougat, hence, we expect that the entire Galaxy J (2017) series of smartphones will run on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, unlike the Galaxy A (2017) series which runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Also, the Galaxy J7 (2017) is rumored to come with a 5.5-inch Full-HD AMOLED display, 13 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera, 16 GB internal storage and 3000 mAh battery.

We expect the device to pop up on more benchmarking websites like AnTuTu and GFXBench in the coming days as those benchmarks reveal more details about the device (while confirming the specs to some extent) as compared to Geekbench.

