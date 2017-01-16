Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 confirmed to be launched on January 19 in India

Last week, Xiaomi India started sending out press invites for its January 19 product launch which is held in New Delhi. While Xiaomi didn’t say anything about the product that will be launched on January 19, this Chinese company has been teasing the Redmi Note 4 lately on social media. Well, now it has been confirmed that the product which will be launched on January 19 is indeed the Redmi Note 4.

The confirmation comes from Mr. Manu Kumar Jain who is the Head of Xiaomi India. He shared the above shown image on Twitter by tweeting “Yes!! #RedmiNote4 is coming on 19th Jan! Go to http://bit.ly/2017MiProductLaunch … to stay up to date on the launch. #MiLaunch @XiaomiIndia @RedmiIndia“.

It’s worth noting that the Redmi Note 4 was first launched in China last year in August. The Chinese variant is powered by MediaTek Helio X20 SoC, however, owing to the legal battle Xiaomi is having with Ericsson in India, the Chinese company is likely to launch a Snapdragon powered variant of the Redmi Note 4 in the country.

Other specs like 2/3 GB RAM, 32/64 GB internal storage, 13 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera, 5.5-inch Full-HD display and 4100 mAh battery are likely to remain same. Oh, and not to forget the fingerprint scanner located at the back of the device.

There’s no word on the pricing yet, however, talking about availability, the Redmi Note 4 will be sold exclusively through Flipkart in India.