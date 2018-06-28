More than a month ago, South Korean tech giant Samsung launched two new smartphones in India – the Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J8. Both these smartphones sport a similar design, but, the Galaxy J8 comes with better specifications. While Samsung had revealed the price of the Galaxy J8 in India during the launch event, it didn’t reveal much details about the availability of this smartphone in the country. However, Samsung has announced that the Galaxy J8 is now available for purchase in India.

The Galaxy J8 is priced at ₹18,990 and can be purchased in India through Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm, Samsung eShop as well as through offline retails stores across the country.

The Galaxy J8 has a polycarbinate uni-body design and it features a 6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display that has an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 and a resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels. Well, this tall display helps the smartphone rock small bezels.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy J8 comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 running the show which is paired with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box and has 64 GB of storage on-board.

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy J8 has dual cameras – 16 MP and 5 MP – at the back along with a single 16 MP camera on the front. The Galaxy J8 comes with camera features like Background Blur Shape, Portrait Dolly and Portrait Backdrop.

The Background Blur Shape adds different “contextual shapes” to the soft light effect in your photo, whereas, the Portrait Dolly helps you create a “moving GIF image with zoom movements in the background for a cinematic photography experience.” And lastly, the Portrait Backdrop feature lets you add “cool and funky” background effects to the photos.

That said, the Samsung Galaxy J8 also comes with the Samsung Mall app as well as a feature called ‘Chat Over Video’ that lets users “chat through a transparent chat window and keyboard, while a video is still running.”

The Samsung Galaxy J8 is offered in three colors – Blue, Black and Gold – and, it ships with a 3500 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

“At Samsung, our constant endeavour is to bring meaningful innovation in our products and services that can truly add value to the lives of consumers. Our signature Infinity display, Chat Over Video and Samsung Mall are already a hit amongst millennials and with Galaxy J8, we have focused more on the camera, which is one of the most used features for the millennial today. Two of the top three apps downloaded in India are photo editing apps. With the Galaxy J8, consumers can customize their images without any third party app and we are confident that they will love the flagship Live Focus feature and industry-first features like Portrait Dolly, Portrait Backdrop, and Background Blue shape.” said Sumit Walia, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy J8 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6.0-inch HD+ (1480 x 720 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio

6.0-inch HD+ (1480 x 720 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7 aperture) + 5 MP (f/1.9 aperture) with Live Focus and LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7 aperture) + 5 MP (f/1.9 aperture) with Live Focus and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash

16 MP with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Samsung Mall, Chat-over-Video

Fingerprint Scanner, Samsung Mall, Chat-over-Video Colors: Black, Gold, Blue

Black, Gold, Blue Battery: 3500 mAh

Samsung Galaxy J8 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹18,990

₹18,990 Availability: Available through Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm, Samsung eShop as well as through offline retails stores across the country

Samsung Galaxy J8 Offers