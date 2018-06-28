Back in January this year, South Korean tech giant LG announced the LG X4+ with Snapdragon 425 SoC, LG Pay and 3000 mAh battery. And later in March, LG announced the LG X4 which is a toned version of the X4+. Well, further expanding its portfolio of X series smartphones, LG has now announced the LG X2.

The LG X2 is a budget smartphone that has specifications similar to that of the X4 and X4+. It is powered by an unknown Snapdragon quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.3 GHz and is paired with 2 GB RAM. The X2 boots up to Android Nougat which is a bummer, and, there’s no word on whether or not LG will roll-out the Android Oreo update for the X2.

That said, the LG X2 sports a 5-inch display that has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels, and, for photography, you get an 8 MP camera at the back along with a 5 MP camera on the front. The X2 also has 16 GB of storage on-board, however, you also have the option to further expand the storage via microSD card.

The LG X2 also comes with features like Auto Shot and Quick Share. The former automatically recognizes your face when you are taking a selfie, whereas, the latter lets you share pictures instantly via social network or SMS.

LG X2 Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz Snapdragon quad-core processor

1.3 GHz Snapdragon quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Operating System: Android 7.1.2 Nougat

Android 7.1.2 Nougat Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display

5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display Rear Camera: 8 MP with LED flash

8 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, FM Radio, micro USB

4G, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, FM Radio, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 2500 mAh

LG X2 Price and Availability

Price: 1,98,000 South Korean Won (around $176/₹12,151)

1,98,000 South Korean Won (around $176/₹12,151) Availability: Available in South Korea through telecom operators SK Telink, KTM Mobile, CJ HelloVision and U-Mobi, as well as through online stores like LG Best Shop and other offline retailers. No word on availability in other markets

Source