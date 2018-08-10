South Korean tech giant Samsung unveiled the much awaited Galaxy Note9 at its Unpacked event in New York. The Galaxy Note9 is priced starting at $999.99 in the US and will go on sale in the country from August 24. Samsung hasn’t revealed the launch date of the Galaxy Note9 in India, but, it’s likely to debut in the Indian market on August 22. Well, while Samsung hasn’t confirmed the India launch of Galaxy Note9 yet, it has revealed the India price of this latest and greatest Galaxy Note.

Pre-bookings for the Galaxy Note9 in India have started. You can pre-book the Galaxy Note9 by heading over to Samsung’s Online Shop. The pre-booking page not only reveals the pre-booking offers of Galaxy Note9, but, it also reveals the price of the Galaxy Note9 in India.

The Galaxy Note9 comes in two different configurations – 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 512 GB storage. The 6 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹67,900 whereas the 8 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹84,900. The Galaxy Note9 comes in four colors – Ocean Blue, Lavender Purple, Midnight Black and Metallic Copper – but, in India, it will be only available in three colors – Ocean Blue, Midnight Black and Metallic Copper.

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 is quite a workhorse. It is powered by Snapdragon 845 or Exynos 9810, but, in India, we will get the Exynos variant as Snapdragon variant will be sold only in the US.The phablet also boasts a 6.4-inch Quad-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display, and, it comes packed with a 4000 mAh battery which is the largest ever Samsung has shipped with a Galaxy flagship.

Samsung Galaxy Note9 Specifications

Snapdragon 845 SoC or Exynos 9810 SoC (depending on the region) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.4-inch Quad-HD+ (2960 x 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display with 516 ppi pixel density and Gorilla Glass

12 MP Super Speed Dual Pixel (wide-angle lens, 1.4 µm pixel size, variable aperture: f1.5/f2.4, OIS) + 12 MP (telephoto lens, 1.0 µm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture, OIS) with 2x Optical Zoom, up to 10x Digital Zoom, Scene Optimizer, Flaw Detection, Live Focus, AR Emoji, 960 FPS, Super Slow-Mo, HDR and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/1.7 aperture

128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 512 GB (with 8 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Dual Hybrid (depending on the region) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

Fingerprint Scanner, Intelligent Scan (Face Unlock + Iris Scanning), Water Carbon Cooling, IP68 dust and water resistance, Heart Rate Monitor, Bixby Vision, AKG-tuned Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Samsung Knox, Samsung Dex, Bluetooth-enabled S Pen Colors: Ocean Blue, Lavender Purple, Midnight Black, Metallic Copper

Samsung Galaxy Note9 Price in India and Availability

₹67,900 Price of 8 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant: ₹84,900

Samsung Galaxy Note9 Pre-book Offers