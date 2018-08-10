Well well well. Our wait is over. Fortnite Mobile has finally landed on Android. Fortnite is one of the most popular games on the planet right now and it’s already available on different platforms, including iOS. However, the game is coming to Android only now. Fortnite for Android was announced at Samsung’s Unpacked event in New York where the tech giant unveiled Galaxy Note9, Galaxy Watch and the Galaxy Home smart speaker.

However, Fortnite for Android is in beta, and, it’s currently exclusive to select Samsung devices till August 12. This includes Galaxy Note9, Galaxy S9/S9+, Galaxy Note8, Galaxy S8/S8+, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy Tab S4, and, the Galaxy Tab S3. However, after August 12, the game will be available for some more Android devices. It’s good to see that Fortnite for Android isn’t going to remain exclusive to Samsung devices for up to 120 days as previously rumored.

Those who own the aforementioned Galaxy devices can play Fortnite on their devices by installing it using the Samsung Game Launcher app. Users of Galaxy Note9 and Galaxy Tab S4 will receive a unique Fortnite Galaxy Skin, and, consumers who pre-order the Galaxy Note9 between today and August 23 can choose either 15,000 V-bucks with Fortnite Galaxy Skin or a pair of AKG noise-cancelling headphones. Consumers can also get both of these by paying $99.

After the Samsung exclusivity is over, users with compatible non-Samsung devices can head over here to sign up for Fortnite for Android’s beta. Once you sign up, you will receive an invite on your registered email with a link to download and install the Fortnite Installer that will install Fortnite for Android on your device. Well, that’s because Fortnite for Android won’t be available on Google Play Store.

List of devices compatible with Fortnite for Android:

Samsung: Galaxy Note9, Galaxy S9/S9+, Galaxy Note8, Galaxy S8/S8+, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy Tab S4, and, the Galaxy Tab S3

List of devices currently not compatible with Fortnite for Android:

HTC: 10, U Ultra, U11, U11+, U12+

Epic Games – developer and publisher of Fortnite – has said that it’s currently working on fixes which will soon make the aforementioned HTC, Lenovo and Sony devices compatible with Fortnite for Android.

Having said that, if your device didn’t make it to the list of devices compatible, you shouldn’t feel disappointed as it still might be compatible with Fortnite for Android, provided it meets the following minimum requirements.

Minimum requirements to run Fortnite for Android:

Like we already said, Fortnite for Android will remain Samsung exclusive till August 12, after which it will be available to non-Samsung devices as well. Is your Android device compatible with Fortnite for Android?