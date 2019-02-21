Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ receiving Android Pie update

South Korean tech giant Samsung rolled out Android Pie for Galaxy S9 and S9+ last December. Then in January, the company rolled out Android Pie for Galaxy Note9. And more recently, Samsung rolled out Android Pie for Galaxy Note8. Well now, the company has started rolling out this latest version of Android for its 2017 flagships – the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are both receiving the Android Pie update with One UI which is Samsung’s latest custom skin. The Android Pie update for Galaxy S8 carries version number G950FXXU4DSBA whereas the update for S8+ carries version number G955FXXU4DSBA.

The Android Pie update for both S8 and S8+ weigh more than 1.5 GB in size and are rolled out over-the-air. But, do note that the update is only rolling out in Germany. However, S8/S8+ users in other countries should start receiving the update soon.

In addition to bringing new features and UI to the S8 and S8+, this Android Pie update also brings in the latest Android security patch dated February 1, 2019 to both the smartphones.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ were both launched in 2017 and Android Pie may very well be their last version update, so don’t expect Samsung to roll out Android Q for these smartphones. However, Samsung may continue to roll out security patches for these 2017 flagships.

If you happen to live in a country other than Germany and have received Android Pie on your S8/S8+, do let us know by dropping a comment down below.

Source