Selfie-centric Vivo V7+ reaching Indian shores on September 7

After launching the V5 Plus in India back in January this year, and then the V5s later in April, Chinese manufacturer Vivo is all set to launch yet another smartphone in India which is dubbed Vivo V7+.

Vivo has started sending out press invites to the Indian media for the launch of Vivo V7+ slated for September 7. The invite says “Get ready to capture Clear Shot Clear Moment” while also saying “Redefine the selfie experience with the revolutionary selfie camera“.

That’s not it, the invite also shows a phone with minimal bezels at the top and bottom, and, almost no bezels at the left and right. Well, needless to say, that’s what the V7+ will look like. Also, like many of the Vivo smartphones, the V7+ is also a selfie-centric smartphone, however, we are unsure if it will have a dual camera setup on the front like the V5 Plus.

Also, if the image of the phone in the invite is anything to go by, then we should expect the V7+ to come with a fingerprint scanner at the back instead of on the front housed on the home button, because there seems to be no home button on the phone shown in the invite.

Well, we are still two weeks away from the launch of the Vivo V7+ in India, hence, we are expecting the company to reveal more about this phone through teasers on social media.