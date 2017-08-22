Moto G5S Plus with 13 MP Dual Rear Cameras launching in India on August 29

Yesterday, we told you that Motorola is going to launch the Moto G5S Plus soon in India. At that time, we didn’t have any specific date for the launch of this smartphone in India. However, Motorola has now announced that the Moto G5S Plus will be launched in India next week on August 29.

Get ready to find your focus & unleash your creativity as we unveil the #MotoG5sPlus, only on @amazonIN on 29/08! https://t.co/Nf3eC7UZkO pic.twitter.com/kwTXv6tBdm — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 22, 2017

Motorola India made this announcement through its Twitter handle by tweeting “Get ready to find your focus & unleash your creativity as we unveil the #MotoG5sPlus, only on @amazonIN on 29/08!“. Well, while the Moto G5S Plus is going to be sold exclusively through Amazon India, it’s worth noting that the Moto G5 Plus was initially sold exclusively through Flipkart, and after three months, it was available for purchase through Amazon India.

Unlike the Moto G5 Plus, the Moto G5S Plus comes with dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of two 13 MP sensors. For selfies and video calls, you get an 8 MP wide-angle camera on the front along with LED flash.

Moto G5S Plus specifications:

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

RAM: 3/4 GB

GPU: Adreno 506

Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 3

Rear Camera: Dual 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, selective focus, depth editor, 4K video recording, professional mode (for blurred background) and dual-LED flash

Front Camera: 8 MP wide-angle with f/2.0 aperture, professional mode, panorama mode and LED flash

Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack

SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Water-repellent nano coating

Colors: Lunar Gray, Blush Gold

Battery: 3000 mAh with Turbo Charging

For now, there’s no information regarding the price of the Moto G5S Plus in India, however, we are expecting it to be priced somewhere around the ₹20,000 mark in the country. What do you think should be the ideal price of Moto G5S Plus in India?