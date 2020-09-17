Sony PlayStation 5 pricing starts at $399.99; available from 12th November
After months of teasing, Sony has finally announced the pricing and availability details of its next-generation gaming console — Sony PlayStation 5 aka Sony PS5.
The starting price of the PlayStation 5 is $499.99 while the Digital Edition starts at $399.99. Both of them are now up for pre-orders and will be available for purchase from 12th November, just in time for the holiday season.
To give you the context, the PlayStation 4 costs $399 at launch but currently, it is being sold for $299. On the other hand, the PlayStation 4 Pro is priced at $399.
Interestingly, both the digital edition and the one with the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive feature the same custom processor with integrated CPU and GPU. This is unlike Xbox Series X and Series S, which packs different internals.
The company has added that the PS5 will include backward compatibility for an “overwhelming majority” of the existing PlayStation 4 lineup. We expect more details regarding this to surface soon.
Sony PlayStation 5 & Accessories Pricing
- Sony PS5: $499.99
- Sony PS5 Digital Edition: $399.99
- DualSense Wireless Controller: $69.99
- PULSE 3D wireless headset: $99.99
- HD Camera: $59.99
- Media Remote: $29.99
- DualSense Charging Station: $29.99