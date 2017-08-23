After launching the Swipe Konnect Power in India earlier this month with a price tag of ₹4999, Indian manufacturer Swipe has launched yet another smartphone in India which is called Swipe Neo Power.

The Swipe Neo Power is an entry-level smartphone which is powered by a quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.3 GHz and coupled with 512 MB RAM. It sports a 4-inch display having 854 x 480 pixel resolution which is kept on by 2500 mAh battery.

The Swipe Neo Power boots up to Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and, sports a 5 MP camera at the back along with a 2 MP camera on the front. Users get 4 GB of storage on board along with an option to expand the storage up to 32 GB by using a microSD card. Having said that, what’s worth noting is that Swipe says that this is the most affordable 4G VoLTE smartphone in India.

“Swipe Neo Power is a budget phone specifically designed to cater the needs of common man of our country. Every citizen in India should be able to avail the benefit of Digital India in true sense. Neo Power comes with all the amazing features that every man needs in his phone these days. Our ambition is to empower individuals with 4G technology at the grass root levels at most competitive rates.” said Shripal Gandhi, Founder & CEO of Swipe.

Swipe Neo Power specifications:

CPU: 1.3 GHz quad-core processor

1.3 GHz quad-core processor RAM: 512 MB

512 MB Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Android 6.0 Marshmallow Display: 4-inch FWVGA (854 x 480 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass

4-inch FWVGA (854 x 480 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass Rear Camera: 5 MP with LED flash

5 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 2 MP

2 MP Internal Storage: 4 GB

4 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, microUSB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, microUSB Colors: Black, Grey, Gold

Black, Grey, Gold Battery: 2500 mAh

Swipe Neo Power Price and Availability: