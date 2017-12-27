Top Android smartphones of 2017 under ₹20,000

There seems a lot of competition going on in the midrange segment and with a large number of smartphones from different brands in the segment will just make it more complex in deciding which one to buy. To make it simple, we have compiled a list of 9 midrange Android smartphones that are priced between ₹10,000 and ₹20,000 with the best of features in them.

1) Xiaomi Mi A1 – ₹13,999

One of the most budget-friendly smartphones is from Google and Xiaomi itself, the Mi A1 is an Android One device with stock Android Nougat in it priced at ₹13,999. Speaking about the phone, the Mi A1 has all the perks that a midrange smartphone needed.

Dual Camera is the key highlight of the phone followed by the pure Android operating system. Featuring a metal body, boasts type-C port, an IR blaster, and offers unlimited Google photos and videos cloud storage. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage and a 3,000 mAh battery, it’s worth considering if you are a stock Android fan.

Xiaomi Mi A1 Specifications

Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass with Gorilla Glass protection

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass with Gorilla Glass protection Operating System: Android 7.1.2 Nougat (to be upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo by the end of 2017)

Android 7.1.2 Nougat (to be upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo by the end of 2017) Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back CPU: Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, 14nm Snapdragon 625 SoC

Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, 14nm Snapdragon 625 SoC GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Memory: 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM

4 GB LPDDR3 RAM Storage: 64 GB internal, expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

64 GB internal, expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card Rear Camera: Dual cameras, 12 MP (wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture) + 12 MP (telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture) with PDAF, Portrait Mode, 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom and dual-tone LED flash

Dual cameras, 12 MP (wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture) + 12 MP (telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture) with PDAF, Portrait Mode, 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Cellular: 4G LTE support, VoLTE calling, Dual SIM (GSM), 2x nano SIMs, microSD on SIM2

4G LTE support, VoLTE calling, Dual SIM (GSM), 2x nano SIMs, microSD on SIM2 Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, FM Radio, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, FM Radio, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: IR Blaster, DHS Audio Calibration Algorithm, Standalone Audio Amplifier, Unlimited high-quality photo backup on Google Photos

IR Blaster, DHS Audio Calibration Algorithm, Standalone Audio Amplifier, Unlimited high-quality photo backup on Google Photos Colors: Black, Gold, Rose Gold

Black, Gold, Rose Gold Battery: 3,080 mAh (non-removable), with custom 380V charger

3,080 mAh (non-removable), with custom 380V charger Price: ₹13,999

₹13,999 Availability: September 12 on online stores (Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores) and offline stores (Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, LOT, Croma, Vijay Sales and more)

September 12 on online stores (Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores) and offline stores (Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, LOT, Croma, Vijay Sales and more) Offers: Additional 200 GB 4G data to Airtel users

2) Honor 7X – ₹12,999

Honor’s latest smartphone doesn’t compromise on features and specs, the Honor 7X is a dual-camera smartphone with bezel-less design and full-metal unibody. It is worth mentioning that the Honor 7X is a tad better than Xiaomi Mi A1 in terms of overall package and yes, it’s cheaper than most midrange smartphones as well. No matter what, at this price, the Honor 7X is bang for the buck and shines out from the listed phones.

Spec-wise, the Honor 7X has a 5.93-inch FullView display with a resolution of Full HD+ and 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Kirin 659 octa-core CPU paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage in its top variant. The ₹12,999 variant comes in 32 GB variant with the same amount of RAM.

Honor 7X Specifications

Display: 5.93-inch FullView IPS display, 18:9 aspect ratio, Full-HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass

5.93-inch FullView IPS display, 18:9 aspect ratio, Full-HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass Software: EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat Security: Fingerprint scanner, on the back, gesture-based

Fingerprint scanner, on the back, gesture-based CPU: 2.36 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Kirin 659 SoC

2.36 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Kirin 659 SoC GPU: ARM Mali-T830 MP2

ARM Mali-T830 MP2 Memory: 4 GB RAM, LPDDR3

4 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Main Camera: Dual cameras (16 MP + 2 MP), Portrait Mode, single LED flash

Dual cameras (16 MP + 2 MP), Portrait Mode, single LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP, Portrait Mode

8 MP, Portrait Mode Storage: 64 GB internal, microSD card support (SIM2)

64 GB internal, microSD card support (SIM2) Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM), microSD on SIM2

4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM), microSD on SIM2 Connectivity: micro USB port, 3.5 mm headphones port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

micro USB port, 3.5 mm headphones port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Colors: Aurora Blue, Platinum Gold, Midnight Black

Aurora Blue, Platinum Gold, Midnight Black Battery: 3,340 mAh (non-removable)

3,340 mAh (non-removable) Dimensions: 156.5 mm x 75.3 mm x 7.6 mm

156.5 mm x 75.3 mm x 7.6 mm Weight: 165 grams

165 grams Price: ₹12,999 (32 GB), 15,999 (64 GB)

3) Honor 9i – ₹17,999

Honor’s second-most midrange smartphone is made for photography. Boasting a total of four cameras and a bezel-less design, the Honor 9i is on our list of top midrange Android smartphones of 2017. The Honor 9i is capable of taking portraits and depth photos on both the sides. The front side carries a dual-camera setup (13 MP + 2 MP) and the back side also carries dual camera setup (16 MP + 2 MP).

On the performance side, the Honor 9i comes with the same display and hardware as seen on the Honor 7X. It is powered by Kirin 659 SoC with 64 GB storage and a 3,340 mAh battery. The pricing goes ₹17,999 for its 64 GB variant.

Honor 9i Specifications

Display: 5.9-inch FullView IPS display, 18:9 aspect ratio, Full-HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass

5.9-inch FullView IPS display, 18:9 aspect ratio, Full-HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass Software: EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat Security: Fingerprint scanner, on the back, gesture-based

Fingerprint scanner, on the back, gesture-based CPU: 2.36 GHz octa-core processor, Kirin 659 SoC

2.36 GHz octa-core processor, Kirin 659 SoC GPU: ARM Mali-T830 MP2

ARM Mali-T830 MP2 Memory: 4 GB RAM, LPDDR3

4 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Main Camera: Dual cameras (16 MP + 2 MP) with single LED flash

Dual cameras (16 MP + 2 MP) with single LED flash Selfie Camera: Dual cameras (13 MP + 2 MP) with Toning Flash

Dual cameras (13 MP + 2 MP) with Toning Flash Storage: 64 GB internal, microSD card support

64 GB internal, microSD card support Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM), microSD on SIM2

4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM), microSD on SIM2 Connectivity: micro USB port, 3.5 mm headphones port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

micro USB port, 3.5 mm headphones port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Colors: Aurora Blue, Graphite Black, and Prestige Gold

Aurora Blue, Graphite Black, and Prestige Gold Battery: 3,340 mAh (non-removable)

3,340 mAh (non-removable) Price: ₹17,999

₹17,999 Availability: October 14, Flipkart exclusive

4) Moto G5 Plus – ₹12,799

Motorola also has its midrange Moto G5 Plus priced currently at ₹12,799 and we found it one of the best phones under the midrange segment, hence, it’s on our list. The Moto G5 plus has a 5.2-inch Full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, 3 GB RAM, 32 GB storage, and a 3,000 mAh battery. Motorola, although added an incremental upgrade to it and launched the dual-camera variant Moto G5s Plus with larger 5.5-inch screen and two cameras at the back. It is priced at ₹15,999 and can be considered if you are a stock Android fan.

Moto G5 Plus Specifications

Display: 5.2-inch Full HD IPS Display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution | 424 ppi), Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top

5.2-inch Full HD IPS Display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution | 424 ppi), Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on Home button, Gesture-based

Yes, on Home button, Gesture-based Software: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat CPU: Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (MSM8953), 14nm FinFET

Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (MSM8953), 14nm FinFET GPU: Adreno 506 (650 MHz)

Adreno 506 (650 MHz) Memory: 3 GB OR 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM

3 GB OR 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM Storage: 16 GB OR 32 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 128 GB (Dedicated Slot)

16 GB OR 32 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 128 GB (Dedicated Slot) Main Camera: 12 MP f/1.7 dual pixel (Sony IMX260 Exmor RS), autofocus, dual-tone LED flash, 4K video @30fps, 1080p video @60fps, Slow Motion 720p video @120fps

12 MP f/1.7 dual pixel (Sony IMX260 Exmor RS), autofocus, dual-tone LED flash, 4K video @30fps, 1080p video @60fps, Slow Motion 720p video @120fps Front Camera: 5 MP f/2.2, 1080p video @30fps, Slow Motion 480p @120fps

5 MP f/2.2, 1080p video @30fps, Slow Motion 480p @120fps Connectivity: Micro USB, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS

Micro USB, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient Light, Proximity

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient Light, Proximity Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual nano SIM (GSM + GSM), VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE, Dual nano SIM (GSM + GSM), VoLTE-enabled Battery: 3,000 mAh (non-removable)

3,000 mAh (non-removable) Power Supply: 15W TurboPower charger, 6 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging

15W TurboPower charger, 6 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging Dimensions: 150.2 mm x 74.0 mm x 7.7 mm (9.7 mm with camera)

150.2 mm x 74.0 mm x 7.7 mm (9.7 mm with camera) Weight: 155 grams

155 grams Colors: Lunar Gray, Fine Gold

Lunar Gray, Fine Gold Price: ₹12,799 onwards

5) Lenovo K8 Note – ₹12,999

Lenovo K8 Note can be a phone of your choice if you are a multimedia freak. Priced at ₹12,999, the phone offers a premium build, dual rear cameras, a large battery, and multimedia features. It features a dedicated Music key, supports for Dolby Atmos and Lenovo’s Theatremax technology which adds in the multimedia features to the phone.

Since it has got dual cameras on the back, the cameras offer 13 MP + 5 MP setup that takes depth-enabled portraits and photographs and a 13 MP front camera aided by LED flash for low-light selfies. It is powered by the flagship chip MediaTek Helio X23 deca-core CPU with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage in its top variant and packs a large 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging support. The Lenovo K8 note runs on the stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat and that led us to add the phone to our list.

Lenovo K8 Note Specifications

Display: 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution), 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3

5.5-inch Full HD IPS display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution), 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Software: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Protection: Water Repellent (P2i nano-coating)

Water Repellent (P2i nano-coating) Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on the back

Yes, on the back CPU: Up to 2.3 GHz deca-core processor, 20nm MediaTek Helio X23 SoC, 64-bit

Up to 2.3 GHz deca-core processor, 20nm MediaTek Helio X23 SoC, 64-bit GPU: Mali-T880 MP4

Mali-T880 MP4 Memory: 3 GB or 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM

3 GB or 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM Storage: 32 GB or 64 GB eMMC internal storage, Expands up to 128 GB via MicroSD card (Dedicated Slot)

32 GB or 64 GB eMMC internal storage, Expands up to 128 GB via MicroSD card (Dedicated Slot) Rear Camera: Dual Cameras 13 MP + 5 MP, dual-tone LED flash, 1080p video @30fps

Dual Cameras 13 MP + 5 MP, dual-tone LED flash, 1080p video @30fps Front Camera: 13 MP, LED Flash, 1080p video @30fps

13 MP, LED Flash, 1080p video @30fps Connectivity: Micro USB 2.0, 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

Micro USB 2.0, 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS Others: Dolby Atmos Audio, TheatreMax, 15W Turbo Charger

Dolby Atmos Audio, TheatreMax, 15W Turbo Charger Cellular: 4G network, VoLTE-enabled, 2x nano SIM (GSM)

4G network, VoLTE-enabled, 2x nano SIM (GSM) Battery: 4,000 mAh Li-Po (non-removable), Turbo Charge technology

4,000 mAh Li-Po (non-removable), Turbo Charge technology Colors: Fine Gold, Venom Black

Fine Gold, Venom Black Dimensions: 154.5 mm x 75.9 mm x 8.5 mm

154.5 mm x 75.9 mm x 8.5 mm Weight: 180 grams

180 grams Price: ₹12,999 for 3 GB RAM, 32 GB Storage | ₹13,999 for 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage

6) Coolpad Cool Play 6 – ₹14,999

It makes sense if we see the Coolpad Cool Play 6 to be a perfect midranger for gamers and performance lovers. The Coolpad Cool Play 6 is a performance device with Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 octa-core CPU with 6 GB RAM making it the fastest phone among the listed smartphones. If you are into gaming and you want raw power than anything, consider the Coolpad Cool Play 6, it’s priced at ₹14,999. No doubt it’s a dual camera smartphone as well and it takes photos with bokeh effect and Monochrome shots just as those high-end phones offer.

Coolpad Cool Play 6 Specifications

Display: 5.5-inch IPS Display, Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels)

5.5-inch IPS Display, Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) Software: Android 7.1.1 Nougat JourneyUI, Android 8.0 update by December 2017

Android 7.1.1 Nougat JourneyUI, Android 8.0 update by December 2017 Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back CPU: Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 (MSM8976 Pro) SoC

Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 (MSM8976 Pro) SoC GPU: Adreno 510

Adreno 510 Memory: 6 GB RAM, LPDDR3

6 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Storage: 64 GB internal storage, no microSD support

64 GB internal storage, no microSD support Rear Camera: Dual 13 MP + 13 MP, f/2.0, PDAF, dual-tone LED flash, 4K video @30fps, slow motion 720p video @120fps

Dual 13 MP + 13 MP, f/2.0, PDAF, dual-tone LED flash, 4K video @30fps, slow motion 720p video @120fps Front Camera: 8 MP, f/2.2, 1080p video @30 fps

8 MP, f/2.2, 1080p video @30 fps Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual nano-SIM (GSM), VoLTE

4G LTE, Dual nano-SIM (GSM), VoLTE Connectivity: USB Type-C port, 3.5 mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.1, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS

USB Type-C port, 3.5 mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.1, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS Battery: 4,060 mAh (non-removable)

4,060 mAh (non-removable) Power Supply: Output 5V, 2A

Output 5V, 2A Dimensions: 152 mm x 75.2 mm x 8.5 mm

152 mm x 75.2 mm x 8.5 mm Weight: 175 grams

175 grams Colors: Black, Gold

Black, Gold Price: ₹14,999

₹14,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India from September 4

7) OPPO F5 – ₹19,990

The midrange segment is also stuffed with selfie-centric phones and one of them is the OPPO F5 with 20 MP front camera. If you love taking selfies and have a budget of ₹20,000, then the OPPO F5 fits you. The OPPO F5 offers a large 6-inch bezel-less display and a camera that’s focused on Portraits and bokeh effect selfies using beauty mode and backed up with AI-recognition technology.

Other than the camera, the OPPO F5 comes with ColorOS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat, MediaTek Helio P23 coupled with 4 GB RAM, 32 GB storage and a 3,200 mAh battery.

OPPO F5 Specifications

Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) LTPS TFT display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 5

6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) LTPS TFT display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 5 Software: ColorOS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat

ColorOS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat CPU: Up to 2.3 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, MediaTek Helio P23 SoC

Up to 2.3 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, MediaTek Helio P23 SoC GPU: Mali-G71 MP2 (770 MHz)

Mali-G71 MP2 (770 MHz) Memory: 4 GB (LPDDR3) or 6 GB RAM (LPDDR4X)

4 GB (LPDDR3) or 6 GB RAM (LPDDR4X) Rear Camera: 16 MP with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash

16 MP with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 1/2.8-inch sensor, Portrait Mode, Beauty Mode, AI-backed

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 1/2.8-inch sensor, Portrait Mode, Beauty Mode, AI-backed Storage: 32 GB or 64 GB internal, expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

32 GB or 64 GB internal, expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE, Dual nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled Connectivity: Micro USB port, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB OTG, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack

Micro USB port, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB OTG, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack Battery: 3,200 mAh (non-removable)

3,200 mAh (non-removable) Charger: 2-Pin (5V, 2A)

2-Pin (5V, 2A) Price: ₹19,990 (4 GB RAM & 32 GB Storage), ₹24,990 (6 GB RAM & 64 GB Storage)

8) Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie (Dual Camera) – ₹14,999

Another selfie centric-phone in this category is the ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie dual camera variant. The ZenFone 4 Selfie comes with two cameras on the front side, one of 20 MP (main camera) alongside another 8 MP wide-angle camera (120 degrees) for wider selfies a.k.a wefies. The camera supports Softlight LED flash for low-light situations.

The ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie priced at ₹14,999 which sounds a good deal. Specifications include a Snapdragon 430, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage, and a 3,000 mAh battery.

ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Specifications

Display: 5.5-inch IPS display, HD resolution (1280 x 720 pixels), 2.5D curved glass

5.5-inch IPS display, HD resolution (1280 x 720 pixels), 2.5D curved glass Operating System: ZenUI 4.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

ZenUI 4.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat CPU: 1.4 GHz octa-core processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC

1.4 GHz octa-core processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC Memory: 4 GB RAM LPDDR3

4 GB RAM LPDDR3 GPU: Adreno 505

Adreno 505 Storage: 64 GB internal, Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

64 GB internal, Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card Rear Camera: 16 MP, dual-tone LED flash

16 MP, dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: Dual Cameras (20 MP + 8 MP), 120-degree wide-angle lens (8 MP), SelfieMaster, Real-time Beautification Technology, Softlight LED flash

Dual Cameras (20 MP + 8 MP), 120-degree wide-angle lens (8 MP), SelfieMaster, Real-time Beautification Technology, Softlight LED flash Cellular: 4G LTE support, VoLTE calling, 2x nano SIM, MicroSD on SIM2

4G LTE support, VoLTE calling, 2x nano SIM, MicroSD on SIM2 Colors: Sunlight Gold, Rose Pink and Deepsea Black

Sunlight Gold, Rose Pink and Deepsea Black Battery: 3,000 mAh (non-removable)

3,000 mAh (non-removable) Price: ₹14,999

₹14,999 Availability: 14th September 2017

9) Gionee A1 Lite – ₹12,799

The last one is the Gionee A1 Lite which is the third selfie phone on the list and it’s the lite variant of the Gionee A1 selfie king. The Gionee A1 offers a 20 MP camera on the front side and a 13 MP camera on the rear side, both backed up with LED flash. The Gione A1 Lite priced at ₹ 12,799 is a smaller 5.3-inch variant of the original Gionee A1. The internals are a 1.3 GHz octa-core processor from MediaTek MT6753V SoC with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage and a 4,000 mAh battery that keeps them running. This is the cheaper alternative of the selfie phone by Gionee and it can be considered if you all want is a selfie.

Gionee A1 Lite Specifications