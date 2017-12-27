Top Android smartphones of 2017 under ₹20,000
There seems a lot of competition going on in the midrange segment and with a large number of smartphones from different brands in the segment will just make it more complex in deciding which one to buy. To make it simple, we have compiled a list of 9 midrange Android smartphones that are priced between ₹10,000 and ₹20,000 with the best of features in them.
1) Xiaomi Mi A1 – ₹13,999
One of the most budget-friendly smartphones is from Google and Xiaomi itself, the Mi A1 is an Android One device with stock Android Nougat in it priced at ₹13,999. Speaking about the phone, the Mi A1 has all the perks that a midrange smartphone needed.
Dual Camera is the key highlight of the phone followed by the pure Android operating system. Featuring a metal body, boasts type-C port, an IR blaster, and offers unlimited Google photos and videos cloud storage. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage and a 3,000 mAh battery, it’s worth considering if you are a stock Android fan.
Xiaomi Mi A1 Specifications
- Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass with Gorilla Glass protection
- Operating System: Android 7.1.2 Nougat (to be upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo by the end of 2017)
- Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back
- CPU: Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, 14nm Snapdragon 625 SoC
- GPU: Adreno 506
- Memory: 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM
- Storage: 64 GB internal, expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
- Rear Camera: Dual cameras, 12 MP (wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture) + 12 MP (telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture) with PDAF, Portrait Mode, 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom and dual-tone LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP
- Cellular: 4G LTE support, VoLTE calling, Dual SIM (GSM), 2x nano SIMs, microSD on SIM2
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, FM Radio, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack
- Other: IR Blaster, DHS Audio Calibration Algorithm, Standalone Audio Amplifier, Unlimited high-quality photo backup on Google Photos
- Colors: Black, Gold, Rose Gold
- Battery: 3,080 mAh (non-removable), with custom 380V charger
- Price: ₹13,999
- Availability: September 12 on online stores (Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores) and offline stores (Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, LOT, Croma, Vijay Sales and more)
- Offers: Additional 200 GB 4G data to Airtel users
2) Honor 7X – ₹12,999
Honor’s latest smartphone doesn’t compromise on features and specs, the Honor 7X is a dual-camera smartphone with bezel-less design and full-metal unibody. It is worth mentioning that the Honor 7X is a tad better than Xiaomi Mi A1 in terms of overall package and yes, it’s cheaper than most midrange smartphones as well. No matter what, at this price, the Honor 7X is bang for the buck and shines out from the listed phones.
Spec-wise, the Honor 7X has a 5.93-inch FullView display with a resolution of Full HD+ and 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Kirin 659 octa-core CPU paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage in its top variant. The ₹12,999 variant comes in 32 GB variant with the same amount of RAM.
Honor 7X Specifications
- Display: 5.93-inch FullView IPS display, 18:9 aspect ratio, Full-HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass
- Software: EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat
- Security: Fingerprint scanner, on the back, gesture-based
- CPU: 2.36 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Kirin 659 SoC
- GPU: ARM Mali-T830 MP2
- Memory: 4 GB RAM, LPDDR3
- Main Camera: Dual cameras (16 MP + 2 MP), Portrait Mode, single LED flash
- Selfie Camera: 8 MP, Portrait Mode
- Storage: 64 GB internal, microSD card support (SIM2)
- Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM), microSD on SIM2
- Connectivity: micro USB port, 3.5 mm headphones port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS
- Colors: Aurora Blue, Platinum Gold, Midnight Black
- Battery: 3,340 mAh (non-removable)
- Dimensions: 156.5 mm x 75.3 mm x 7.6 mm
- Weight: 165 grams
- Price: ₹12,999 (32 GB), 15,999 (64 GB)
3) Honor 9i – ₹17,999
Honor’s second-most midrange smartphone is made for photography. Boasting a total of four cameras and a bezel-less design, the Honor 9i is on our list of top midrange Android smartphones of 2017. The Honor 9i is capable of taking portraits and depth photos on both the sides. The front side carries a dual-camera setup (13 MP + 2 MP) and the back side also carries dual camera setup (16 MP + 2 MP).
On the performance side, the Honor 9i comes with the same display and hardware as seen on the Honor 7X. It is powered by Kirin 659 SoC with 64 GB storage and a 3,340 mAh battery. The pricing goes ₹17,999 for its 64 GB variant.
Honor 9i Specifications
- Display: 5.9-inch FullView IPS display, 18:9 aspect ratio, Full-HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass
- Software: EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat
- Security: Fingerprint scanner, on the back, gesture-based
- CPU: 2.36 GHz octa-core processor, Kirin 659 SoC
- GPU: ARM Mali-T830 MP2
- Memory: 4 GB RAM, LPDDR3
- Main Camera: Dual cameras (16 MP + 2 MP) with single LED flash
- Selfie Camera: Dual cameras (13 MP + 2 MP) with Toning Flash
- Storage: 64 GB internal, microSD card support
- Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM), microSD on SIM2
- Connectivity: micro USB port, 3.5 mm headphones port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS
- Colors: Aurora Blue, Graphite Black, and Prestige Gold
- Battery: 3,340 mAh (non-removable)
- Price: ₹17,999
- Availability: October 14, Flipkart exclusive
4) Moto G5 Plus – ₹12,799
Motorola also has its midrange Moto G5 Plus priced currently at ₹12,799 and we found it one of the best phones under the midrange segment, hence, it’s on our list. The Moto G5 plus has a 5.2-inch Full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, 3 GB RAM, 32 GB storage, and a 3,000 mAh battery. Motorola, although added an incremental upgrade to it and launched the dual-camera variant Moto G5s Plus with larger 5.5-inch screen and two cameras at the back. It is priced at ₹15,999 and can be considered if you are a stock Android fan.
Moto G5 Plus Specifications
- Display: 5.2-inch Full HD IPS Display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution | 424 ppi), Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top
- Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on Home button, Gesture-based
- Software: Android 7.0 Nougat
- CPU: Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (MSM8953), 14nm FinFET
- GPU: Adreno 506 (650 MHz)
- Memory: 3 GB OR 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM
- Storage: 16 GB OR 32 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 128 GB (Dedicated Slot)
- Main Camera: 12 MP f/1.7 dual pixel (Sony IMX260 Exmor RS), autofocus, dual-tone LED flash, 4K video @30fps, 1080p video @60fps, Slow Motion 720p video @120fps
- Front Camera: 5 MP f/2.2, 1080p video @30fps, Slow Motion 480p @120fps
- Connectivity: Micro USB, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient Light, Proximity
- Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual nano SIM (GSM + GSM), VoLTE-enabled
- Battery: 3,000 mAh (non-removable)
- Power Supply: 15W TurboPower charger, 6 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging
- Dimensions: 150.2 mm x 74.0 mm x 7.7 mm (9.7 mm with camera)
- Weight: 155 grams
- Colors: Lunar Gray, Fine Gold
- Price: ₹12,799 onwards
5) Lenovo K8 Note – ₹12,999
Lenovo K8 Note can be a phone of your choice if you are a multimedia freak. Priced at ₹12,999, the phone offers a premium build, dual rear cameras, a large battery, and multimedia features. It features a dedicated Music key, supports for Dolby Atmos and Lenovo’s Theatremax technology which adds in the multimedia features to the phone.
Since it has got dual cameras on the back, the cameras offer 13 MP + 5 MP setup that takes depth-enabled portraits and photographs and a 13 MP front camera aided by LED flash for low-light selfies. It is powered by the flagship chip MediaTek Helio X23 deca-core CPU with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage in its top variant and packs a large 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging support. The Lenovo K8 note runs on the stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat and that led us to add the phone to our list.
Lenovo K8 Note Specifications
- Display: 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution), 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3
- Software: Android 7.1.1 Nougat
- Protection: Water Repellent (P2i nano-coating)
- Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on the back
- CPU: Up to 2.3 GHz deca-core processor, 20nm MediaTek Helio X23 SoC, 64-bit
- GPU: Mali-T880 MP4
- Memory: 3 GB or 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM
- Storage: 32 GB or 64 GB eMMC internal storage, Expands up to 128 GB via MicroSD card (Dedicated Slot)
- Rear Camera: Dual Cameras 13 MP + 5 MP, dual-tone LED flash, 1080p video @30fps
- Front Camera: 13 MP, LED Flash, 1080p video @30fps
- Connectivity: Micro USB 2.0, 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
- Others: Dolby Atmos Audio, TheatreMax, 15W Turbo Charger
- Cellular: 4G network, VoLTE-enabled, 2x nano SIM (GSM)
- Battery: 4,000 mAh Li-Po (non-removable), Turbo Charge technology
- Colors: Fine Gold, Venom Black
- Dimensions: 154.5 mm x 75.9 mm x 8.5 mm
- Weight: 180 grams
- Price: ₹12,999 for 3 GB RAM, 32 GB Storage | ₹13,999 for 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
6) Coolpad Cool Play 6 – ₹14,999
It makes sense if we see the Coolpad Cool Play 6 to be a perfect midranger for gamers and performance lovers. The Coolpad Cool Play 6 is a performance device with Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 octa-core CPU with 6 GB RAM making it the fastest phone among the listed smartphones. If you are into gaming and you want raw power than anything, consider the Coolpad Cool Play 6, it’s priced at ₹14,999. No doubt it’s a dual camera smartphone as well and it takes photos with bokeh effect and Monochrome shots just as those high-end phones offer.
Coolpad Cool Play 6 Specifications
- Display: 5.5-inch IPS Display, Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels)
- Software: Android 7.1.1 Nougat JourneyUI, Android 8.0 update by December 2017
- Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back
- CPU: Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 (MSM8976 Pro) SoC
- GPU: Adreno 510
- Memory: 6 GB RAM, LPDDR3
- Storage: 64 GB internal storage, no microSD support
- Rear Camera: Dual 13 MP + 13 MP, f/2.0, PDAF, dual-tone LED flash, 4K video @30fps, slow motion 720p video @120fps
- Front Camera: 8 MP, f/2.2, 1080p video @30 fps
- Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual nano-SIM (GSM), VoLTE
- Connectivity: USB Type-C port, 3.5 mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.1, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
- Battery: 4,060 mAh (non-removable)
- Power Supply: Output 5V, 2A
- Dimensions: 152 mm x 75.2 mm x 8.5 mm
- Weight: 175 grams
- Colors: Black, Gold
- Price: ₹14,999
- Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India from September 4
7) OPPO F5 – ₹19,990
The midrange segment is also stuffed with selfie-centric phones and one of them is the OPPO F5 with 20 MP front camera. If you love taking selfies and have a budget of ₹20,000, then the OPPO F5 fits you. The OPPO F5 offers a large 6-inch bezel-less display and a camera that’s focused on Portraits and bokeh effect selfies using beauty mode and backed up with AI-recognition technology.
Other than the camera, the OPPO F5 comes with ColorOS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat, MediaTek Helio P23 coupled with 4 GB RAM, 32 GB storage and a 3,200 mAh battery.
OPPO F5 Specifications
- Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) LTPS TFT display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 5
- Software: ColorOS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat
- CPU: Up to 2.3 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, MediaTek Helio P23 SoC
- GPU: Mali-G71 MP2 (770 MHz)
- Memory: 4 GB (LPDDR3) or 6 GB RAM (LPDDR4X)
- Rear Camera: 16 MP with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash
- Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 1/2.8-inch sensor, Portrait Mode, Beauty Mode, AI-backed
- Storage: 32 GB or 64 GB internal, expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled
- Connectivity: Micro USB port, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB OTG, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack
- Battery: 3,200 mAh (non-removable)
- Charger: 2-Pin (5V, 2A)
- Price: ₹19,990 (4 GB RAM & 32 GB Storage), ₹24,990 (6 GB RAM & 64 GB Storage)
8) Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie (Dual Camera) – ₹14,999
Another selfie centric-phone in this category is the ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie dual camera variant. The ZenFone 4 Selfie comes with two cameras on the front side, one of 20 MP (main camera) alongside another 8 MP wide-angle camera (120 degrees) for wider selfies a.k.a wefies. The camera supports Softlight LED flash for low-light situations.
The ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie priced at ₹14,999 which sounds a good deal. Specifications include a Snapdragon 430, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage, and a 3,000 mAh battery.
ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Specifications
- Display: 5.5-inch IPS display, HD resolution (1280 x 720 pixels), 2.5D curved glass
- Operating System: ZenUI 4.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat
- CPU: 1.4 GHz octa-core processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC
- Memory: 4 GB RAM LPDDR3
- GPU: Adreno 505
- Storage: 64 GB internal, Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
- Rear Camera: 16 MP, dual-tone LED flash
- Front Camera: Dual Cameras (20 MP + 8 MP), 120-degree wide-angle lens (8 MP), SelfieMaster, Real-time Beautification Technology, Softlight LED flash
- Cellular: 4G LTE support, VoLTE calling, 2x nano SIM, MicroSD on SIM2
- Colors: Sunlight Gold, Rose Pink and Deepsea Black
- Battery: 3,000 mAh (non-removable)
- Price: ₹14,999
- Availability: 14th September 2017
9) Gionee A1 Lite – ₹12,799
The last one is the Gionee A1 Lite which is the third selfie phone on the list and it’s the lite variant of the Gionee A1 selfie king. The Gionee A1 offers a 20 MP camera on the front side and a 13 MP camera on the rear side, both backed up with LED flash. The Gione A1 Lite priced at ₹ 12,799 is a smaller 5.3-inch variant of the original Gionee A1. The internals are a 1.3 GHz octa-core processor from MediaTek MT6753V SoC with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage and a 4,000 mAh battery that keeps them running. This is the cheaper alternative of the selfie phone by Gionee and it can be considered if you all want is a selfie.
Gionee A1 Lite Specifications
- Display: 5.3-inch IPS display, HD resolution (1280 x 720 pixels), 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3
- Software: Amigo OS 4.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat
- Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on the back
- CPU: 1.3 GHz octa-core processor, MediaTek MT6753V SoC, 64-bit
- GPU: ARM Mali-T720
- Memory: 3 GB RAM, LPDDR3
- Storage: 32 GB internal, Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
- Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash
- Front Camera: 20 MP with Selfie Flash
- Connectivity: Micro USB, 3.5mm port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS
- Cellular: 4G LTE support, Dual nano SIM, VoLTE
- Colors: Black, Gold
- Battery: 4,000 mAh (non-removable)
- Price: ₹12,799
- Availability: Available from August 10 through retail stores across India
