After re-launching the Twitter Blue subscription in the United States, charging users $8 or $11 per month, the microblogging social media platform is now working on another subscription tier that will get rid of one of the most annoying parts of the browsing experience, advertisements.

In a new tweet, Elon Musk, who now owns the platform, said, “Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks” He then added, “Also, there will be a higher priced subscription that allows zero ads.”

Also, there will be a higher priced subscription that allows zero ads — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2023

The Twitter Blue subscription, which costs $8 per month if subscribed through the web version and costs $11 per month if subscribed through the mobile application, also reduces the number of ads. However, the feature is still listed as “coming soon” when signing up for the service.

If the reports are to be believed, then the company’s revenue from advertisements has declined precipitously since Musk’s takeover of the company a few months ago.

According to a recent report published by The Information, a senior manager at the company told employees that daily revenue was down 40 percent from the same day a year ago. Twitter attributes the decline to the initial relaunch of Twitter Blue, which saw the platform overrun by verified trolls who used the paid verification feature to impersonate brands, celebrities, and other notable accounts.