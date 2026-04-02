The UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) has announced a partnership with MapmyIndia to enable the listing of authorised Aadhaar centres on the Mappls App. The initiative aims to improve the accessibility and reliability of Aadhaar-related services for residents across India.

With this integration, users will be able to locate nearby authorised Aadhaar centres directly within the Mappls App. The feature will allow users to:

Search for nearby authorised Aadhaar centres

Identify centres based on services offered

Access services such as adult and child enrolment

Find centres for updates, including address and mobile number changes

Focus on verified and accurate listings

The initiative is designed to reduce confusion caused by unauthorised or inaccurate listings while ensuring users can access verified Aadhaar services. It will also help residents easily locate Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) and other official centres with accurate and up-to-date information.

As part of the collaboration, MapmyIndia will integrate data provided by UIDAI into the Mappls platform. This will ensure Aadhaar centres are accurately mapped, clearly identified, and distinctly listed for users across the country.

Speaking on the initiative, Sh. Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO, UIDAI, said, “UIDAI is always driven by resident centricity. This kind of collaboration will enable digital mapping of verified Aadhaar centres across India and help people locate authorised Aadhaar centres easily.”

Commenting on the initiative, Rakesh Verma, Co-founder and CMD, MapmyIndia, said, “It is a privilege to serve UIDAI and provide people with easy access to Aadhaar centres through the Mappls App.”

Agreement and Rollout Timeline

The agreement between UIDAI and MapmyIndia was signed on 1st April 2026. The feature is expected to roll out in the coming months. Once available, users searching for Aadhaar services on the Mappls App will be directed to authorised centres with verified service details, improving convenience and trust in accessing Aadhaar-related services nationwide.