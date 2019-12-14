Vivo will be among the first to launch SD865-powered 5G smartphone

Earlier this month, Qualcomm officially announced its next-generation mobile chipset — Snapdragon 865 which comes with integrated 5G modem. The chipset will be powering most of the flagship smartphones getting launched next year.

Now, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has announced that the company will be one of the first manufacturers to launch a smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC that aims to enable faster speeds and better 5G support.

The newly announced Snapdragon 865 is coupled with the X55 5G Modem-RF System that supports peak 5G speeds of up to 7.5 Gbps and better connection stability. The improved ISP can process upto 2 gigapixel per second, with support upto 200MP and 8K video.

Its noteworthy that Vivo has already launched its first 5G smartphone in September this year — Vivo NEX 3. Now, the company has announced that it will be among the first to launch a 5G phone powered by the next-gen SD865 SoC.

Commenting on the news, Jerome Chen, CEO, Vivo India said: “We are extremely proud to be one of the first companies to carry the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform. We believe that through this meaningful collaboration, we would be able to provide even better performance to consumers worldwide. This work also strengthens our commitment to be at the forefront in bringing the latest technology to our fans.”

Meanwhile, Vivo is gearing up to launch yet another 5G smartphone. The company has confirmed that it will be hosting a launch event in China on 26th December where the Vivo X30 5G smartphone will go official. The phone will be the first from Vivo to come powered by Samsung Exynos 980 SoC.