Realme Buds Air full specifications leaked ahead of its launch

It has already been confirmed that Realme will be launching the Realme Buds Air true wireless earphones in India on 17th December along with the Realme X2 smartphone. The company has even teased some of its features.

Now, ahead of the launch of Realme Buds Air in India next week, its full specifications have leaked online. It was earlier confirmed that the product will be offered in three color options — Yellow, White, and Black.

According to the new leak, the true wireless earphones from Realme will come with Bluetooth 5.0, AAC support, dual microphones with ENC for clear audio calls, and will be powered by R1 chipset. However, nothing is known about the said R1 chipset.

However, the naming of this chipset is similar to what Apple and Huawei names their own chipsets for TWS earphones. Apple is calling its chipset H1 for the AirPods while Huawei’s newly launched FreeBuds 3 comes powered by Kirin K1 chipset.

It is also said that the battery life offered by the Buds Air will be 17 hours on a single charge, but it could be with multiple charges from the charging case. While the company has not yet revealed its pricing, a recent leak suggests that the Realme Buds Air could be priced at ₹4,999 in India.

