vivo just launched the vivo T5 Pro 5G in India, expanding its T-series lineup with a strong focus on battery endurance, gaming performance, and durability. The device brings together a massive 9,020 mAh battery in an 8.25mm slim design, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 performance, smooth 144 Hz 1.5K AMOLED display, IP68 + IP69 durability, and is powered by OriginOS 6. We spent some time with the device shortly after launch, and here are our early hands-on impressions of the vivo T5 Pro 5G.

vivo T5 Pro 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, 2,160 Hz PWM dimming, 20:9 aspect ratio, IP68 + IP69 ratings, MIL-STD-810H certification, 8.25 mm thickness

6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, 2,160 Hz PWM dimming, 20:9 aspect ratio, IP68 + IP69 ratings, MIL-STD-810H certification, 8.25 mm thickness Software: vivo’s OriginOS 6, Android 16 OS, 3 years OS + 5 years security updates

vivo’s OriginOS 6, Android 16 OS, 3 years OS + 5 years security updates CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 octa-core SoC

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 octa-core SoC GPU: Adreno 810 Graphics

Adreno 810 Graphics Memory: 8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM, RAM Expansion support

8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM, RAM Expansion support Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 Storage, no microSD card support

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 Storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS main + 2 MP depth), 4k video recording

Dual Cameras (50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS main + 2 MP depth), 4k video recording Selfie Camera: 32 MP, 4K video recording

32 MP, 4K video recording Connectivity & Others: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, stereo speakers

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, stereo speakers Cellular: 5G Network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5G Network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery: 9,020 mAh battery, 90W FlashCharge fast charging, 50% charge in 37 minutes

9,020 mAh battery, 90W FlashCharge fast charging, 50% charge in 37 minutes Colors: Cosmic Black, Glacier Blue

Cosmic Black, Glacier Blue Price: ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹33,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), and ₹39,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹33,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), and ₹39,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 21st April 2026 on Flipkart.com, vivo India eStore, and partner retail stores

21st April 2026 on Flipkart.com, vivo India eStore, and partner retail stores Offers: Up to ₹3,000 instant discount with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI cards, or up to ₹3,000 exchange bonus, up to 6 months of no-cost EMI options

The vivo T5 Pro 5G stands out because of one thing, which turns out to be the slimmest device despite packing a massive 9,020 mAh battery. At just 8.25mm thickness, this is easily one of the slimmest phones to house a 9,020 mAh battery, and in hand, it doesn’t feel bulky or uncomfortable. The weight is noticeable at around 213 grams, but the balance is well managed.

The design is clean and minimal, with a pill-shaped camera module and subtle finish that leans more towards a practical, durable look rather than flashy aesthetics. With IP68 + IP69 ratings and MIL-STD-810H certification, the phone feels built for rough usage.

On the front, the device is equipped with a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate. The display offers up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, along with HDR10+ support and 2,160 Hz PWM dimming. In real-world usage, the display feels bright, sharp, and fluid. Scrolling is smooth, and the high refresh rate makes everyday usage feel fast. The panel delivers a solid multimedia experience, while the large screen size also adds to immersion.

Massive 9020mAh Battery – Key Highlight

This is where the vivo T5 Pro 5G truly stands out. The 9,020 mAh battery is one of the largest in any mainstream smartphone. vivo claims up to 12.6 hours of gaming, up to 90 hours of music playback, up to 13 hours of live streaming, and up to 12.9 hours of video recording. In practical terms, this should easily translate to 2 days of usage for most users.

Despite the huge battery, charging is handled well with 90W FlashCharge fast charging that charges the battery from 0% to 50% charge in 37 minutes. It also comes with a 5-year battery health promise, which means the battery should last longer than usual. This combination of big battery + fast charging + slim design is one of the biggest highlights of the device.

The vivo T5 Pro 5G is powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 octa-core SoC, paired with Adreno 810 GPU, up to 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 Storage, delivering an AnTuTu score of around 1.2 million. Key highlights include up to 120 FPS gaming support, a large 7,000 mm² VC cooling system, and stable performance during extended usage.

In early use, the phone feels fast and responsive. App switching, multitasking, and general navigation are smooth. Gaming performance looks promising, especially with BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile support at high frame rates. Thermal performance also seems controlled, thanks to the large cooling system.

The vivo T5 Pro 5G features a dual camera setup of a 50 MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), and 4k video recording, plus a 2 MP depth sensor as a secondary camera, while the front has a 32 MP selfie camera with 4K video recording supported.

In initial testing, the camera app feels fast and feature-rich. The primary sensor should deliver good results, especially in daylight, while OIS helps in stability. Full camera evaluation will require deeper testing; we will cover it in our full vivo T5 Pro 5G review.

The device runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 with smooth and modern UI, clean animations, and AI-driven optimizations. vivo promises 3 years of Android OS updates and 5 years of Android security updates. The software experience feels polished and optimized for performance.

Early Verdict – vivo T5 Pro 5G

The vivo T5 Pro 5G is clearly designed around real-world usage priorities: Massive 9,020 mAh battery, strong gaming performance, durable IP68 + IP69 build, and smooth 144 Hz 1.5K AMOLED display. From our early hands-on, the phone feels like a battery powerhouse with fast performance. If battery life and reliability are your top priorities, this could easily be one of the most practical smartphones in its segment. We’ll be testing camera performance, gaming stability, and long-term battery endurance in our full review. Stay tuned.

vivo T5 Pro 5G – Where To Buy

The vivo T5 Pro 5G is priced at ₹29,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model, ₹33,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model, and ₹39,999 for its top-end 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model.

The smartphone will be available from 21st April 2026 on Flipkart.com, vivo India eStore, and offline retail stores. The launch offers include up to ₹3,000 instant discount with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI cards, or up to ₹3,000 exchange bonus, up to 6 months of no-cost EMI options.

Price: ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹33,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), and ₹39,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹33,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), and ₹39,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 21st April 2026 on Flipkart.com, vivo India eStore, and partner retail stores

21st April 2026 on Flipkart.com, vivo India eStore, and partner retail stores Offers: Up to ₹3,000 instant discount with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI cards, or up to ₹3,000 exchange bonus, up to 6 months of no-cost EMI options

Get vivo T5 Pro 5G on vivo.com/in

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