vivo India has launched the vivo T5 Pro 5G in India, expanding its T-series lineup, joining the vivo T5 Series (vivo T5x 5G), with a strong focus on battery capacity, gaming performance, and durability. Key highlights include a massive 9,020 mAh battery in a slimmest 8.25mm design, a smooth 144 Hz 1.5K AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, 90W fast charging, IP68 + IP69 ratings, powered by OriginOS 6, and more.
Massive 9,020 mAh Battery with 90W Fast Charging
The key highlight of the vivo T5 Pro 5G is its 9,020 mAh battery, which vivo claims makes it the slimmest smartphone with such a large battery capacity at just 8.25mm thickness. The company says the battery is designed to retain up to 80% of its health after 1,200 charging cycles and roughly 5 years of long-term use. The phone supports 90W FlashCharge technology that charges the battery up to 50% in 37 minutes.
According to vivo India, a single charge can deliver:
- Up to 12.6 hours of continuous gaming
- Up to 90 hours of music playback
- Up to 13 hours of live streaming
- Up to 12.9 hours of video recording
Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 & Gaming-Focused Hardware
The vivo T5 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC with up to 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 Storage. vivo claims the phone can achieve an AnTuTu score of around 1.2 million, highlighting its focus on performance. To maintain sustained gaming performance, the device also includes:
- 7,000 mm² vapor chamber cooling system, claimed to be among the largest in its segment
- Support for 120 FPS gaming in select titles such as BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile
The vivo T5 Pro 5G sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution (2,800 x 1,260 pixels), up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, and 2,160 Hz PWM dimming – offering smoother and crisper visuals for gaming and content consumption. In terms of durability, the phone comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, an IP69 rating for added protection against harsh conditions, and MIL-STD-810H certified military-grade durability.
The T5 Pro 5G packs a dual rear camera setup of a 50 MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS + 2 MP depth sensor, and a 32 MP front camera for selfies and video calls – both front and rear cameras supporting 4K video recording. On the software side, the smartphone runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 with support for 3 years of OS updates and 5 years of security updates. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G connectivity, and more
Commenting on the launch, Pankaj Gandhi, Chief Business Officer – Online, vivo India, stated, “With the T5 Pro, we’re elevating the Series T by delivering a dependable, high-performance smartphone built for today’s always-on consumers. As usage evolves with 4K content, larger apps, and AI-driven features, power demands have grown significantly. Featuring our biggest-ever battery, the T5 Pro addresses this need by reducing charge anxiety and enabling users to stay connected, create, and play without interruption – reflecting our commitment to enhancing everyday experiences.”
vivo T5 Pro 5G Specifications & Features
- Display & Design: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, 2,160 Hz PWM dimming, 20:9 aspect ratio, IP68 + IP69 ratings, MIL-STD-810H certification, 8.25 mm thickness
- Software: vivo’s OriginOS 6, Android 16 OS, 3 years OS + 5 years security updates
- CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 octa-core SoC
- GPU: Adreno 810 Graphics
- Memory: 8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM, RAM Expansion support
- Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 Storage, no microSD card support
- Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS main + 2 MP depth), 4k video recording
- Selfie Camera: 32 MP, 4K video recording
- Connectivity & Others: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, stereo speakers
- Cellular: 5G Network, dual SIM, VoLTE support
- Battery: 9,020 mAh battery, 90W FlashCharge fast charging, 50% charge in 37 minutes
- Colors: Cosmic Black, Glacier Blue
The vivo T5 Pro 5G is priced at ₹29,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model, ₹33,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model, and ₹39,999 for its top-end 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model. The smartphone will be available from 21st April 2026 on Flipkart.com, vivo India eStore, and offline retail stores. The launch offers include up to ₹3,000 instant discount with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI cards, or up to ₹3,000 exchange bonus, up to 6 months of no-cost EMI options.
vivo T5 Pro 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers
- Price: ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹33,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), and ₹39,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)
- Availability: 21st April 2026 on Flipkart.com, vivo India eStore, and partner retail stores
- Offers: Up to ₹3,000 instant discount with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI cards, or up to ₹3,000 exchange bonus, up to 6 months of no-cost EMI options
Get vivo T5 Pro 5G on vivo.com/in
vivo T5 Pro 5G – Hands-On and First Impressions: Massive 9020mAh Battery Meets Gaming Power
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