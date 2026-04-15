vivo India has launched the vivo T5 Pro 5G in India, expanding its T-series lineup, joining the vivo T5 Series (vivo T5x 5G), with a strong focus on battery capacity, gaming performance, and durability. Key highlights include a massive 9,020 mAh battery in a slimmest 8.25mm design, a smooth 144 Hz 1.5K AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, 90W fast charging, IP68 + IP69 ratings, powered by OriginOS 6, and more.

Massive 9,020 mAh Battery with 90W Fast Charging

The key highlight of the vivo T5 Pro 5G is its 9,020 mAh battery, which vivo claims makes it the slimmest smartphone with such a large battery capacity at just 8.25mm thickness. The company says the battery is designed to retain up to 80% of its health after 1,200 charging cycles and roughly 5 years of long-term use. The phone supports 90W FlashCharge technology that charges the battery up to 50% in 37 minutes.

According to vivo India, a single charge can deliver:

Up to 12.6 hours of continuous gaming

Up to 90 hours of music playback

Up to 13 hours of live streaming

Up to 12.9 hours of video recording

Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 & Gaming-Focused Hardware

The vivo T5 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC with up to 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 Storage. vivo claims the phone can achieve an AnTuTu score of around 1.2 million, highlighting its focus on performance. To maintain sustained gaming performance, the device also includes:

7,000 mm² vapor chamber cooling system, claimed to be among the largest in its segment

Support for 120 FPS gaming in select titles such as BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile

The vivo T5 Pro 5G sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution (2,800 x 1,260 pixels), up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, and 2,160 Hz PWM dimming – offering smoother and crisper visuals for gaming and content consumption. In terms of durability, the phone comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, an IP69 rating for added protection against harsh conditions, and MIL-STD-810H certified military-grade durability.

The T5 Pro 5G packs a dual rear camera setup of a 50 MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS + 2 MP depth sensor, and a 32 MP front camera for selfies and video calls – both front and rear cameras supporting 4K video recording. On the software side, the smartphone runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 with support for 3 years of OS updates and 5 years of security updates. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G connectivity, and more

Commenting on the launch, Pankaj Gandhi, Chief Business Officer – Online, vivo India, stated, “With the T5 Pro, we’re elevating the Series T by delivering a dependable, high-performance smartphone built for today’s always-on consumers. As usage evolves with 4K content, larger apps, and AI-driven features, power demands have grown significantly. Featuring our biggest-ever battery, the T5 Pro addresses this need by reducing charge anxiety and enabling users to stay connected, create, and play without interruption – reflecting our commitment to enhancing everyday experiences.”

vivo T5 Pro 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, 2,160 Hz PWM dimming, 20:9 aspect ratio, IP68 + IP69 ratings, MIL-STD-810H certification, 8.25 mm thickness

6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, 2,160 Hz PWM dimming, 20:9 aspect ratio, IP68 + IP69 ratings, MIL-STD-810H certification, 8.25 mm thickness Software: vivo’s OriginOS 6, Android 16 OS, 3 years OS + 5 years security updates

vivo’s OriginOS 6, Android 16 OS, 3 years OS + 5 years security updates CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 octa-core SoC

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 octa-core SoC GPU: Adreno 810 Graphics

Adreno 810 Graphics Memory: 8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM, RAM Expansion support

8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM, RAM Expansion support Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 Storage, no microSD card support

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 Storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS main + 2 MP depth), 4k video recording

Dual Cameras (50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS main + 2 MP depth), 4k video recording Selfie Camera: 32 MP, 4K video recording

32 MP, 4K video recording Connectivity & Others: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, stereo speakers

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, stereo speakers Cellular: 5G Network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5G Network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery: 9,020 mAh battery, 90W FlashCharge fast charging, 50% charge in 37 minutes

9,020 mAh battery, 90W FlashCharge fast charging, 50% charge in 37 minutes Colors: Cosmic Black, Glacier Blue

The vivo T5 Pro 5G is priced at ₹29,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model, ₹33,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model, and ₹39,999 for its top-end 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model. The smartphone will be available from 21st April 2026 on Flipkart.com, vivo India eStore, and offline retail stores. The launch offers include up to ₹3,000 instant discount with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI cards, or up to ₹3,000 exchange bonus, up to 6 months of no-cost EMI options.

vivo T5 Pro 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹33,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), and ₹39,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹33,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), and ₹39,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 21st April 2026 on Flipkart.com, vivo India eStore, and partner retail stores

21st April 2026 on Flipkart.com, vivo India eStore, and partner retail stores Offers: Up to ₹3,000 instant discount with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI cards, or up to ₹3,000 exchange bonus, up to 6 months of no-cost EMI options

Get vivo T5 Pro 5G on vivo.com/in

vivo T5 Pro 5G – Hands-On and First Impressions: Massive 9020mAh Battery Meets Gaming Power

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