Portronics has expanded its Beem series lineup with the launch of the Portronics Beem 570 Android projector in India with upgraded visuals, smart features, and a flexible design. Priced at ₹19,999, the Portronics Beem 570 features up to 120-inch projection, 1080p native output, up to 10,000 lumens brightness, autofocus, auto keystone correction, a built-in 5W speaker, pre-installed OTT apps, and more. This year, Portronics has also introduced the Beem 560 smart LED projector in India at ₹14,499.

The Portronics Beem 570 comes with a 270-degree adjustable design, allowing users to easily project content across different surfaces and angles.

The device features native 1080p Full HD resolution with up to 120-inch projection size, brightness of up to 10,000 lumens, and lamp life of up to 50,000 hours. The projector is designed for home entertainment, gaming, sports streaming, and presentations.

The Beem 570 runs on Whale TV OS (Android 13-based), enabling standalone usage without external devices. Pre-installed apps include Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and JioHotstar.

Automation features include Autofocus, Auto keystone correction, Auto alignment, and obstacle avoidance. These features simplify setup and optimize projection automatically.

The projector includes a built-in 5W speaker for everyday audio needs. Connectivity options include a dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI and USB ports, and wireless screen mirroring support.

The Portronics Beem 570 is priced at ₹19,999 in India with a 12-month manufacturer warranty, and is available on Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores.

Portronics Beem 570 Price In India & Availability

Price: ₹19,999

₹19,999 Availability: Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores

Get Portronics Beem 570 on Portronics.com