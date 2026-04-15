XElectron has launched its latest smart projector – XElectron Luminex in India at ₹14,990, targeting home entertainment users with a combination of flexible design, large projection size, and built-in smart features. Key features and highlights include up to 250-inch projection, 180° rotatable design, 4k playback support with 1080p native resolution, built-in 10W speakers, and more.

The XElectron Luminex features a 180° rotatable design, allowing users to project content on walls or ceilings with ease. Display highlights include native 1080p Full HD resolution, 4K decoding support, projection size of up to 250 inches, 16,000 lumens brightness (1,200 ANSI), and 10,000:1 contrast ratio. The projector is powered by a 60W LED light source with a lifespan of up to 50,000 hours.

The projector runs on Whale OS (Android 12-based), offering a complete smart TV-like experience. Pre-installed OTT apps include Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Zee5, SonyLIV, and Jio Hotstar. It also includes automated setup features like auto focus, auto keystone correction, auto screen alignment, and auto obstacle avoidance. These features reduce manual setup and improve usability.

The Luminex projector comes with 10W built-in stereo speakers, designed for room-filling sound. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, AirPlay and Miracast support, HDMI, USB, Ethernet, and 3.5mm audio jack. It supports external devices such as laptops and PCs, gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and streaming sticks.

Gagan Sharma, Managing Director, XElectron, said, “With the launch of the Luminex Smart Projector, we are merging premium software certification with hardware flexibility. Having official Whale OS ensures our users get the best streaming quality, while the 180-degree rotatable design allows for a truly personalized viewing setup. Our aim is to deliver a complete, smart entertainment hub that fits perfectly into the modern Indian home at an accessible price point.”

The XElectron Luminex Smart Projector is priced at ₹14,990 in India and comes with a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty. The smart projector is now available on the official XElectron website, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.com.

XElectron Luminex Price In India & Availability

Price: ₹14,990

₹14,990 Availability: official XElectron website, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.com.

Get XElectron Luminex on XElectron.com