The battle of OPPO vs Vivo continues, both brands have their latest offerings, the OPPO F9 Pro and the Vivo V11 Pro are the newest entry in the midrange segment. While both of them looks identical due to its waterdrop notch design, offers similar 25 MP selfie camera, carry dual cameras, and a similar price tag. There are a few differences that we’ve spotted, here’s the specs comparison of Vivo V11 Pro vs OPPO F9 Pro.

Vivo V11 Pro vs OPPO F9 Pro – Specs Comparison

Specifications Vivo V11 Pro OPPO F9 Pro Model vivo 1804 CPH1823 Release Date 6th September 2018 (India) 21st August 2018 (India) Price Rs 25,990 Rs 23,990 Display 6.41-inch Halo FullView Super AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 6.3-inch LTPS IPS display, Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Software Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo ColorsOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner Yes, under the display Yes, at the back Face Unlock Yes Yes CPU Up to 2.2 GHz octa-core Kryo 260 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, 14nm FinFET Up to 2.0 octa-core (Cortex-A73 + Cortex-A53) processor, MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, 12nm GPU Adreno 512 Mali-G72 MP3 Memory 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4 6 GB RAM Storage 64 GB internal, expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) 64 GB internal, expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) Main Camera Dual cameras 12 MP (f/1.8) + 5 MP (f/2.4) Dual Pixel with AI Backlight HDR, AI Low Light Mode, AI Scene Recognition, AI Portrait Framing and LED flash Dual cameras 16 MP (f/1.85) + 2 MP (f/2.4), Portrait mode, AR Stickers, AI Beautification 2.1, LED flash Selfie Camera 25 MP f/2.0, AI Face Shaping and AI Selfie Lighting 25 MP with f/2.0 aperture (16 MP on F9) Cellular 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), dual-VoLTE 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), dual-VoLTE Battery 3,400 mAh (non-removable), Dual-Engine Fast Charging 3,500 mAh (non-removable) with VOOC Flash Charge Colors Starry Night Black, Dazzling Gold Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue, Starry Purple

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Is A Standout

One unique feature that makes Vivo V11 Pro a standout among all the phone phones is its in-display fingerprint scanner. The in-display fingerprint scanner technology is built beneath the display, cool isn’t it? OPPO F9 Pro has a traditional fingerprint scanner on the back just like the others, nothing surprising here.

Display Quality – Super AMOLED vs LTPS TFT Panel

Another important aspect you should know in this comparison is the display quality. Both the phones offer full-screen experience with their waterdrop notch.

The Vivo V11 Pro sports a 6.41-inch Halo FullView Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels) and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. On top, it is protected by a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass. On the other hand, the OPPO F9 Pro sports a 6.3-inch LTPS display with Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels) and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The Super AMOLED on the Vivo V11 Pro is much brighter and better at viewing angles as compared to the LTPS TFT display on the OPPO F9 Pro. If you are looking for the best display in this range, you will find it on the Vivo V11 Pro.

One Of Them Holds Better Cameras

When we talk about the cameras on the phone, the OPPO F7 initially lacks the dual cameras which were later added to its successor F9 Pro. Now the F9 Pro is capable of snapping hardware-level AI Portraits with its dual 16 MP + 2 MP cameras.

Vivo V11 Pro also carries dual cameras (12 MP + 5 MP) dual pixel cameras which are supposed to be better than OPPO F9 Pro cameras. Both the phones support AI and take portraits, however, you will find more camera features on Vivo V11 Pro. For selfies, we think Vivo V11 Pro would snap better selfies than the OPPO F9 Pro.

Larger Battery

As far as the battery is concerned, the OPPO F9 Pro offers a slightly larger capacity battery i.e. 3,500 mAh in contrast to the 3,400 mAh battery on the Vivo V11 Pro. This won’t make any huge difference, both the phones are capable of providing an identical battery life as far as we think, but it all depends on the how frequently you use the phone. That said, the OPPO F9 Pro is a tad ahead in the battery specs.

Identical Performance But Better GPU

The Vivo V11 Pro packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC running at 2.2 GHz, Adreno 512 () GPU for gaming and 6 GB LPDDR4 RAM. The latter packs a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC clocked at 2.0 GHz, Mali G72 MP3 (800 MHz) GPU and 6 GB RAM.

In terms of performance, both the phones are fast enough and remain to be similar, however, the performance of the Adreno 512 GPU would be certainly ahead in gaming and graphics-intensive tasks.

Verdict – Vivo V11 Pro or OPPO F9 Pro?

Either of the smartphones isn’t bad overall, the Vivo V11 Pro is currently priced at Rs 25,990. For those who have a budget of around Rs 25,000, the Vivo V11 Pro is certainly a better buy for its price and features. The OPPO F9 Pro has a lower price tag Rs 23,990 comparatively, however, you will miss the in-display fingerprint scanner on the phone, better quality display, as well as better cameras.

Also, check our unboxing videos of the Vivo V11 Pro and OPPO F9 Pro below.