After launching the Y66 in India back in March this year, Chinese manufacturer Vivo has launched yet another smartphone in its Y series – the Vivo Y69 – in India. Both the Vivo Y69 and Y66 look similar and have the same hardware under the hood, but, there are certain things which differentiate both.

The Vivo Y69 is pretty sleek and is a selfie-centric smartphone. It comes with a 16 MP camera on the front which has f/2.0 aperture. It is also accompanied by Moonlight flash which would help users take relatively brighter selfies in low light. As this is a selfie-centric camera, it comes with features like Face Beauty Mode and Bokeh Mode. The Bokeh Mode helps you take photos with blurred background. For regular shots, you get a 13 MP camera at the back with f/2.2 aperture.

The Vivo Y69 is powered by a MediaTek’s MT6750 octa-core processor that’s clocked at 1.5 GHz and is laced with 3 GB RAM. The phone sports a 5.5-inch HD IPS display which is kept on by a 3000 mAh battery. Like we said in the beginning, the Vivo Y69 is essentially the Y66, however, with some differences. While the Vivo Y66 runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box, the Y69 boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat. Another difference is the fingerprint scanner. The Y66 doesn’t have one, but, the Y69 has it on the front housed on the home button.

“We are pleased to introduce the Y69 in the Y series product portfolio and are confident that its premium design and superior camera features will offer great value to customers at an ideal price point. With the festive season around the corner, we are committed to fulfilling our brand promise and adding a surprise element for our valued customers with innovative devices. The forthcoming quarter shows real promise, and we are confident that our latest offering will gather positive responses from the customers.” said Mr. Kenny Zeng, CMO, Vivo India.

Vivo Y69 specifications:

1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

13 MP Samsung S5K3L8 with f/2.2 aperture, Face Beauty Mode, HDR Mode, Night Mode, Ultra HD Mode, PPT, Professional, Slow, Time-Lapse, Videos, Live Photo and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP Samsung S5K3P3ST with f/2.0 aperture, Face Beauty 6.0, Group selfie, Bokeh mode, Watermark, Touch Capture, Voice Capture, Palm Capture, Timer, Mirrored Selfie, Videos, Live photo and Moonlight flash

Vivo Y69 Price and Availability: