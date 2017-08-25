How to hide apps in LG Q6 [Guide]

Last month, South Korean manufacturer LG unveiled the LG Q6, which was launched in India earlier this month. The Q6 looks similar to LG’s flagship G6 that was launched earlier this year. It flaunts the same bezel-less design that the G6 has, and, also comes with the FullVision display.

Thanks to the 18:9 FullVision display, the LG Q6 feels compact and you enjoy using different apps on it because it’s very comfortable to hold with one hand. Well, if you own a Q6 and have any specific apps installed that you don’t want others to see, you can hide them easily without having to install any other third-party apps. Here’s how you can hide apps in LG Q6.

How to hide apps in LG Q6

Step 1: To hide apps in LG Q6, tap on the app drawer icon on its homescreen and then tap on the three-dot menu button that’s located at the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: On doing so, you will see multiple options. One of them would be ‘Hide/Show apps‘. Just tap on it. As soon as you tap on it, you will see square boxes (called check-boxes) appear above every app icon.

Now tap on the checkbox above an app that you want to hide. In our case, I wanted to hide the N.O.V.A 3 because you know what happens when kids find out that you have a cool game on your smartphone. So, to hide that game, we just selected the checkbox above it and then tapped on the ‘tick mark‘ icon.

That’s it. That app is now hidden. You can also hide multiple apps at once by selecting multiple check-boxes.

How to un-hide apps in LG Q6

Step 1: Now that you know how to hide apps in LG Q6, you would also be interested in knowing how to un-hide them. Well, it’s pretty simple. Just tap on the three-dot menu button again in the app drawer and then tap on “Hide/Show apps“.

Step 2: Once you tap on “Hide/Show apps” option, you will see those check-boxes again. The apps that are hidden will be located at the end of the app drawer, hence, scroll through the apps till the end and you will find the app that you hid.

The app that you hid will appear with a ticked check-box. To un-hide it, just tap on the check-box again to deselect it and then tap on the tick mark icon located at the top-right corner of the screen. That’s it. Your hidden app will reappear in the app drawer.

We hope you will now be easily able to hide apps in LG Q6 after reading this article. For more such articles, you can head over to our ‘How-To Guides‘ section.

