Vivo Z5 teaser poster shared by the company reveals phone’s specifications

Vivo is all set to launch its new smartphone under the Z-series dubbed as Vivo Z5 at a launch event in China on 31st July. Now, ahead of the phone’s launch, the company has shared a few posters which reveal some of the phone’s specifications.

It reveals that the phone will be featuring a Super AMOLED display and it also seems to be indicating the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is expected to feature a 6.38-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution.

The poster also confirms that the device will arrive with triple rear camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor. On the front side, the smartphone will be equipped with a 32 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The Vivo Z5 smartphone is also confirmed to come powered by the Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor, coupled with up to 8 GB of RAM. Reports indicate that the phone will come with 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128/256 GB of internal storage.

Furthermore, the device will come with a large battery of 4,500mAh and the earlier report hints at 22.5W fast charging support. However, the company is yet to confirm this. In the software department, the device will come running Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box along with the company’s own FunTouch OS 9 on top.