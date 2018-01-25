Western Digital unveils My Cloud Home and My Cloud Home Duo Personal Cloud Storage

Who doesn’t store data on the cloud? Here’s a good news for people who use Google Drive, iCloud, Dropbox, or other cloud storages. Western Digital has introduced personal cloud storage solutions for storing personal content. These drives are centralized and can be accessed from mobile devices to create your own cloud storage at home.

Khalid Wani, Director – Channel Sales, Western Digital (India) announced the two personal cloud storages – My Cloud Home and My Cloud Home Duo are now available in India. They offer a central place to store and organize everything, these drives have enough space to store all your photos, videos, and files. The size starts from 2 TB to 8 TB for My Cloud Home and from 4 TB to 16 TB for My Cloud Home Duo.

The My Cloud Home Duo, on the other hand, is a RAID 1 configuration drive for those who want a dual-drive setup to mirror the content onto a second drive for extra peace of mind. The My Cloud Home and My Cloud Home Duo offer on-the-go access to devices via its My Cloud Home app.

All the content can be accessible from anywhere in the world with internet access. The My Cloud Home and My Cloud Home Duo are always connected to the internet via the provided ethernet port.

There’s always an option to quickly import data from flash drives, hard drives, memory cards (via adaptor), even from Social Media to the My Cloud Home. Users can easily share the content with friends and family members so the content can be enjoyed by everyone.

They both are protected by a two-year limited warranty and available on Amazon India and retail stores. The My Cloud Home and My Cloud Home Duo are good for those who subscribe to a cloud service to save their personal data considering they own the drive.

My Cloud Home and My Cloud Home Duo Price in India & Availability