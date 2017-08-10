WhatsApp Payments feature will soon allow users to send and receive money from within the app

Back in April this year, we came across reports which suggested that WhatsApp was planning to implement UPI-based digital payment system for its users in India. Later in June, there were reports which stated that WhatsApp was working closely with SBI and NCPI to bring UPI payments to the app. Well, it now seems that the company is moving closer to the introduction of UPI payments in its app for Indian users, and, might roll it out soon.

The WhatsApp Payments feature has been spotted in the beta version 2.17.295 of WhatsApp’s Android app. The WhatsApp Payments screen introduces the feature by saying “Immediate bank to bank transfer with UPI” along with a green colored button below which says “Accept and Continue”. Well, as usual, what that means is you will have to accept the terms and privacy policy if you wish to use the WhatsApp Payments feature.

This feature, which was spotted by WABetaInfo, is currently “hidden and under development”. There aren’t much details available regarding the WhatsApp Payments feature right now, however, it’s safe to assume that it will rely on its integration with UPI to allow users to send and receive money from within the app.

Apart from this, WhatsApp has also been working on other features like App Shortcuts and picture-in-picture mode support for video calls on Android O. However, like WhatsApp Payments, these features are also under beta phase and haven’t been rolled out to all users yet.

Coming back to the payments option, it’s nothing new for Facebook, who own WhatsApp, as the company has already introduced payment options in its Messenger app. Moreover, it also makes sense for the company to introduce payment option in WhatsApp with UPI integration in India as the app is used by millions of users daily, and, post-demonetization, there has been a rise in the use of digital payments app in India such as Paytm who is planning to launch instant messaging feature on its app soon.

By the way, once the WhatsApp Payments feature is rolled out in India, would you prefer it to send and receive money? Or will you stick to some other payments apps that have been around for quite some time now? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.